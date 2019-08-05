RACINE — With many homes across the state containing lead pipes and paint from decades ago, the fight to mitigate the lead has been an ongoing struggle.
Gov. Tony Evers is making lead poisoning and lead abatement a priority in his administration by signing an executive order that creates a new position, a “lead czar,” with a focus of lowering the amount of lead poisoning cases in the state.
The City of Racine has been tackling the lead issue on different fronts for nearly two decades.
“We still have a significant amount of homes that are lead-burdened,” said Dottie-Kay Bowersox, health administrator for the city. “That’s why we continue to get the grants from the federal government. The City of Racine has an older housing stock and those houses, as they deteriorate the lead deteriorates and there’s more potential or more opportunity for the poisoning.”
According to data with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the number of lead poisoning cases in children in Racine County has gone from 71 in 2001 to three in 2015 and zero in 2016.
But those are just reported cases and does not mean that lead has been eliminated from homes.
The ingestion or contact with lead paint, Bowersox said is one of the most common ways people, particularly children, receive lead poisoning.
“We have a list of contractors that (property owners) can engage in because there’s certain specifics and certain ways that lead needs to be encapsulated or remediated from the structure and the property,” Bowersox said.
Within the city Health Department, Bowersox said the Community Health Division and Environmental Health Division have nurses and sanitarians who are specialists with dealing with children and families regarding lead.
“We get reports from physicians’ offices from the blood work they do on the children to find out if there’s blood in the system and at what level the elevation of the lead is in the blood,” Bowersox said. “Depending on where that’s at determines what kind of interaction we have with the families.”
Bowersox said city officials can do a lead risk assessment to determine where the lead is within the property and within the structure so that it can be remediated and removed.
Cigarette butts, certain spices from outside of the country or older toys can also contain lead — facts, Bowersox said, that city officials are continuously educating families about.
From a state level, Bowersox said having someone in the state focusing on lead would provide a “more coordinated effort” to reducing lead levels around the state.
Replacing lead pipes
Keith Haas, general manager for the Racine Water Utility, said the utility tests 50 different homes every year to see if there is lead in the water, and the city just completed its testing for 2019.
“We probably had the best results in 25 years for mitigating lead in our drinking water,” Haas said. “We really don’t have a problem with lead in our drinking water in Racine or in many places in the state.”
Haas said in 2017 the city received $500,000 to fund lead pipe replacement and that money was used on 197 homes. In 2018, the city received $1.36 million from the state for the same type of work, which will cover about 450 homes in the city.
Prior to receiving these funds, Haas said the city would replace the lead pipes that flowed under streets but until this infusion of state funds, the city was not able to fund the replacement of pipes on private property.
“We replace them in the street when it makes sense and we replace them on private property when there’s money available from the state,” Haas said.
Haas added that the city is roughly one third through the most-recent funding from the state to replace lead pipes in homes and once the money runs out, it’s likely the city won’t get more from the state.
“Likely there will never be any more state and federal funds,” Haas said. “If the governor gets $4 million and spreads it out between 25 communities in the state, it’s going to take 100 years to replace all of the lead in Racine. So that’s not going to work.”
Haas added if the city wants to replace the pipes themselves it could cost upwards of $85 million, which means “water bills would be going up for the next 20, 30 years significantly to help fund that.”
