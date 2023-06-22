RACINE — The Racine Concert Band starts its 101st season of free concerts at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., with a patriotic-themed program on July 2.

Performances continue each Sunday night, through Aug. 13.

On July 2, the band — made up of adult musicians from the Racine area — will be joined by the RUSD Lighthouse Brigade, directed by Laura Shapovalov. The group will play a short program and join with the Racine Concert Band on “Mambo Italiano” by Rob Merrill and “America the Beautiful,” arranged by Samuel Ward.

Also on July 2, three of the band’s trumpet players — David Kapralian, Nancy Quist and Jacob Myers — will be featured o Leroy Anderson’s “Bugler’s Holiday.”

On July 9, Greg Berg is the guest vocalist, performing four numbers, including the audience favorite “I Dreamed a Dream” from “Les Miserables.” The featured soloist that evening is Kyle Miskovic, playing xylophone on “Charleston Capers.”

Other highlights this season:

On July 16: Vocalist Darlene Kelsey and trumpet soloist Eric Weiss.

On July 23: Don Rosen, the band’s master of ceremonies, will narrate “Casey at the Bat.”

On July 30: Vocalist Jeanie Hatfield returns for her annual performance with the band, singing Cole Porter’s “All of You” and other selections.

On Aug. 6: Vocalist Melissa Cardamone joins the band for a few numbers.

On Aug. 13: For the season finale, the guest vocalist is Allison Hull, performing “The Girl from Ipanema.” The other featured soloist is piccolo player Vera Olguin on Henry Mancini’s “Pennywhistle Jig.”

Also this summer, the band’s “Rooted in Racine” series — featuring Racine natives who have gone on to careers in music — features clarinet soloist Gail Lehto Zugger. She is a professor of clarinet at Capital University and is a graduate of Horlick High School and UW-Milwaukee.

The season concludes each summer with the band’s “Summer Sweepstakes Spectacular,” with gift cards to area businesses awarded throughout the evening.

Each concert features a trivia question, with the winner receiving an American flag. Also, everyone who plays the trivia game each week is entered into the Sweepstakes drawing for Aug. 13.

Mark Eichner, the band’s music director and conductor, programs concerts that include traditional marches, folk music, theater music and concert selections from opera, ballet and classical music genres.

Eichner — who retired in 2014 after more than three decades as a music professor at UW-Parkside — has been the band’s leader since 2002. He is also a trumpet player and has performed with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, the Wisconsin Philharmonic, the Chicagoland Pops Orchestra and other area groups. He is also the founder of the BrassWorks brass quintet.

In addition to its Sunday performances, the Racine Concert Band will lead the 4thFest Parade on Tuesday, July 4.

Admission to all concerts is free. Performances start at 7:30 p.m. in July and at 7 p.m. in August. Note: The zoo is not open to regular visits during performances, and audience members should stay within the seating area of the Kiwanis Amphitheater inside the zoo. Pets are not allowed. For updated information, go to racineconcertband.com.