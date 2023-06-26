RACINE — The Racine Concert Band celebrates its 101st season of free concerts in 2023 at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., starting with its 7:30 p.m. July 2 performance.

The band's summer season of seven Sunday evening concerts, free and open to the public, takes place at the zoo's Kiwanis Amphitheater.

The season starts this weekend and concludes Aug. 13.

On July 2, the band — made up of adult musicians from the Racine area — will be joined by the RUSD Lighthouse Brigade, directed by Laura Shapovalov. The group will play a short program and join with the Racine Concert Band on “Mambo Italiano” by Rob Merrill and “America the Beautiful,” arranged by Samuel Ward.

Also on July 2, three of the band’s trumpet players — David Kapralian, Nancy Quist and Jacob Myers — will be featured on Leroy Anderson’s “Bugler’s Holiday.”

Other pieces on Sunday's Americana-themed program include:

"American Fanfare" by John Wasson

"American Overture" by Joseph Wilcox Jenkins

"Concord" by Clare Grundman. This arrangement contains tunes from the Revolutionary War era, including “The White Cockade” and ending with a somewhat unorthodox treatment of the tune "Yankee Doodle Dandy."

"George Washington Bicentennial March" by John Philip Sousa

The traditional folk melody “Shenandoah,” arranged by Frank Ticheli

"Panorama USA" by James Ployhar

"America Exultant" by Henry Fillmore

The concert concludes with the annual performance of the official national march of the United States of America — Sousa's "The Stars and Strips Forever."

During the concert, Racine Mayor Cory Mason offers his "2023 Season Welcome" to the band and the audience.

Season highlights

Coming up later this summer:

The Studio of Classical Dance Arts will perform July 9.

On July 23, the "Rooted in Racine" series will continue featuring Gail Lehto Zugger, Capital University Professor of Clarinet and an alumnus of Horlick High School and UW-Milwaukee.

The band's "Summer Sweepstakes Spectacular" is set for Aug. 13.

Other guest singers throughout the season will include Darlene Kelsey, Melissa Cardamone, Greg Berg, Allison Hull and Jeanie Hatfield

Under the leadership of Mark Eichner, music director and conductor, the band presents concerts featuring traditional marches, folk music, theater music and concert selections from opera, ballet and classical music genres.

Broadcasting veteran Don Rosen is master of ceremonies for the summer concerts.

Along with the band's zoo concerts, the group — as the City of Racine's official band — leads the 4th Fest Parade on Tuesday, July 4.