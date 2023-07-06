RACINE — The Racine Concert Band welcomes two soloists for its Sunday night program: Vocalist Greg Berg, performing four numbers, and band member Kyle Miskovic, playing the xylophone.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. July 9 in the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

Bass-baritone Berg, the fine arts director at WGTD radio and a Carthage College music professor, performs with the group each summer. He is the vocalist on "O Isis und Osiris" from Mozart's opera "The Magic Flute" and "The Impossible Dream" from the Broadway musical "Man of La Mancha."

Later in the program, Berg returns to the stage to sing George and Ira Gershwin's "S'Wonderful" and the audience favorite “I Dreamed a Dream” from “Les Miserables.”

Xylophone soloist Miskovic will perform “Charleston Capers,” composed by George Hamilton Green, a percussion virtuoso who popularized the music a century ago.

A graduate of Gateway Technical College and Carthage College, Miskovic directs the Salem United Methodist Chancel Choir and also performs regularly in Belle City Brassworks, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Community Band and the Kenosha Pops Concert Band.

The band’s 1,513th free concert also features "From Tropic to Tropic" by Russell Alexander, Handel's "Water Music Suite" and the overture to Mozart's "The Marriage of Figaro" opera.

"Clowns" by Paul Parker was composed in the style of a gallop, designed to depict the frantic antics of clowns running around performing their zany acts at a circus.

Marches on the program are Fred Huffer's “Black Jack,” which was dedicated to Gen. John Pershing, and John Philip Sousa’s “Washington Post March."

The band's weekly concerts continue each Sunday through Aug. 14.

Mark Eichner has been the band’s music director since 2002. Don Rosen, a professional radio broadcaster for more than 50 years, is the master of ceremonies.

Each concert features a trivia question, with the winner receiving an American flag. Also, everyone who plays the trivia game each week is entered into the “Summer Sweepstakes Spectacular” drawing on Aug. 13.

The concerts take place at the Kiwanis Amphitheater on the east side of the zoo grounds at 2131 N. Main St. The Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gates open for free admission to the concert starting at 7 p.m. A courtesy cart, for audience members who need assistance in getting to the concert site, is available before and after the concert.

Admission is free. Audience members should bring lawn chairs or blankets. There is very little fixed seating at the concert venue. Note: The zoo’s main gate at Main and Goold streets is not in use for the free concerts.