Racine Concert Band cancels 2020 summer season at Racine Zoo
The Racine Concert Band has canceled its summer 2020 season at the Racine Zoo due to the city's pandemic regulations regarding mass gatherings. 

 Submitted photo

RACINE — The Racine Concert Band, the official band of the City of Racine, has cancelled its 2020 summer concert season at the Racine Zoo, due to city regulations on mass gatherings during the pandemic.

“We kept hope alive for an abbreviated 98th season during August and early September until we learned that while mass gathering restrictions have been modified, from 25 to 100, it’s not enough for us to proceed with our summer season,” said RCB board president Katie Matteson in a press release.

The band's Board of Directors is considering all options for alternatives to in-person concerts and is set to continue planning innovative programs for the year ahead. For information and announcements of future performances, go to racineconcertband.com.

The band was founded June 11, 1923, when the Racine Park Board Band performed at Horlick Park. The band’s mission is to provide free concerts  across the city including: on the Parks and Recreation Department “Stage on Wheels," in Racine Unified schools, at the North Beach gazebo, the Washington Park band shell and the Kiwanis Amphitheater at the Racine Zoo.

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

