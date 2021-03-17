Racine Co. communities to receive $96.87M from American Rescue Plan; how will it be spent?

All 17 of Racine County’s municipalities, plus the county as a whole, are due to receive nearly $100 million combined through the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 signed by President Joe Biden on March 11.
About 18.4% of that $1.9 trillion, $350 billion, is going to state and local governments. Similarly, about $380 billion was set aside for the checks going directly to Americans’ bank accounts.
Out of that, the State of Wisconsin is directly getting $3.206 billion. Combined, the counties and municipalities of Wisconsin are getting $2.316 billion, with another $189 million for state capital projects.
Although much of the money is being distributed based on population, with bigger states getting more and smaller states getting less, communities identified by the federal government to have higher needs — the City of Racine and City of Milwaukee among them — are due to receive chunks of cash that are magnitudes larger than they otherwise would have.
There are few firm answers about how Racine County communities are going to spend the estimated $96.87 million they are expecting. But there’s a lot of excitement in town, village and city halls about the potential for infrastructure investment with these new federal dollars.
‘Thrilled’ about relief
According to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, the $350 billion is going to “in relief to states, localities, Tribes, and territories” that “desperately needed” aid “to allow these governments to distribute vaccines, expand testing, provide lifeline services to struggling families, and save the jobs of essential public servants like teachers, firefighters, and other first responders.”
However, that money can be used for a lot more than just direct COVID-19 relief. The money can be used to fund water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, but still cannot be used to directly or indirectly offset tax reductions or delay a tax increase, nor can they be deposited into pension funds.
Passage of the massive spending bill has been viewed as a major victory for Biden, even if it passed without any GOP support, unlike the two pandemic-related spending bills passed with bipartisan support under then-President Donald Trump in 2020.
Many Republicans have said the spending bill is bloated, since so much of the money isn’t directly related to getting out of the pandemic, getting kids back in school, people back to work or vaccine distribution. Proponents of the American Rescue Plan support its size, arguing that the funding for things unrelated to COVID-19 undoes some of the damage done to public coffers, with cities oftentimes facing significant spending in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic and its side effects, expenses that in turn delayed or halted other projects.
Local leaders have cheered the money, glad to have federal funding help with annual budgets in the face of recovering from the pandemic combined with continuously shrinking support from state government.
Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty said city government has incurred many expenses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, and officials have been eager to find out about assistance under the new relief package.
“I am thrilled,” Hefty said of the city’s $1.08 million allocation; Burlington’s current annual budget is $26.1 million. “I’m just very relieved for our community that this is happening.”
‘Wonderful news,’ planning to come
There remains a lot of discussion to be had before the $96.87 million will be spent in Racine County.
Local leaders still are waiting to find out how and when that money will arrive. One village clerk didn’t even know how much her community — the Village of Raymond, which is expecting $390,000 — was due to receive until The Journal Times told her this week.
As such, discussions are just getting started about how the money could be used. The common refrain from local leaders is “We’re not sure yet,” although several are excited about the potential to get infrastructure
But there’s also not much of a rush to get that money spent.
Caledonia Village Administrator Tom Christensen had at first figured the village would be getting tens of thousands, or maybe hundreds of thousands, of dollars. “We didn’t know how much we were even in line for,” Christensen said, “so, we didn’t do any real planning.”
Instead, Caledonia is getting $2.5 million, which Christensen called “a pleasant surprise.” That’s the third-biggest chunk going to a Racine County municipality, behind Racine and Mount Pleasant.
Although final decision-making lies with the Village Board, Christensen said it’s likely for Caledonia to spend it on sewer-related needs as the village develops more in business districts near Interstate 94.
“There’s no real urgency. It looks like we have until 2024 to spend it,” Christensen said, adding that village staff’s first meeting regarding the stimulus was held Wednesday afternoon.
In Union Grove, Village Administrator Mike Hawes said officials would meet in April to review the village’s $510,000 relief check from the federal government.
Hawes said although the allocation appears to exceed Union Grove’s government expenses related to the COVID-19 crisis, he also said the federal assistance is much needed. The village’s current annual budget is $13 million.
“It will not be hard to identify a responsible use of the funds, given our infrastructure needs and the lack of diverse revenue sources available,” Hawes said.
In Rochester, where the village is due $380,000 in COVID relief, officials already have begun assessing local projects that could be funded.
Village Administrator Betty Novy said it is too soon to say where the money will end up, but she said some possibilities include enhancement of the Rochester business district with better lighting and signs, and expansion of the sewer utility system east of Highway 36.
The village’s annual budget is $3.2 million.
Calling the federal COVID relief “wonderful news,” Novy added, “The additional funding source will certainly go a long way towards getting some of these projects off the ground.”
“At this time,” Sturtevant Village President Jayme Hoffman and Village Administrator Amanda Gain said in a joint statement, “Sturtevant does not have a definite answer as to the use of the proposed funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act. We will review the eligible uses of the funds and will discuss through our normal decision making channels, which include our Finance Committee and our Village Board. These conversations will begin once we have confirmation of the timing and the amount of the payments.”
Similarly, Mount Pleasant Village Administrator Maureen Murphy explained in an email that “the village has an inventory of projects that fit within the water, sewer and broadband infrastructure category. Our plan is to discuss these projects at a future Committee of the Whole meeting.”
Chris Hubbuch and Dean Mosiman of Lee Newspapers contributed to this report.