Racine Co. communities to receive $96.87M from American Rescue Plan; how will it be spent?

Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty said city government has incurred many expenses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, and officials have been eager to find out about assistance under the new relief package.

“I am thrilled,” Hefty said of the city’s $1.08 million allocation; Burlington’s current annual budget is $26.1 million. “I’m just very relieved for our community that this is happening.”

‘Wonderful news,’ planning to come

There remains a lot of discussion to be had before the $96.87 million will be spent in Racine County.

Local leaders still are waiting to find out how and when that money will arrive. One village clerk didn’t even know how much her community — the Village of Raymond, which is expecting $390,000 — was due to receive until The Journal Times told her this week.

As such, discussions are just getting started about how the money could be used. The common refrain from local leaders is “We’re not sure yet,” although several are excited about the potential to get infrastructure

But there’s also not much of a rush to get that money spent.