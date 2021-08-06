Racine city meetings move back online, 'protecting health and safety' is of 'paramount importance'

RACINE — City government body meetings will be virtual again after mayoral proclamation from Racine Mayor Cory Mason Thursday just over a month after the initial proclamation expired.

The original order, which was made March 18 of 2020, was allowed to expire June 30 on the grounds that data showed "the incidence of COVID-19 cases had diminished to a point that would permit the full return to the in-person conduct of City business," according to the recent proclamation. The city recently held its first in person meeting in over a year on July 21.

"Whereas, despite extraordinary efforts taken by City of Racine officers, employees, and public health professionals, there has been a recent resurgence of the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases," the proclamation read.

14-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases as of Aug. 6 14-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases in Racine County, as of Aug. 6.

While COVID-19 restrictions had been loosening, the past week has also seen the return of mask requirements in city buildings due to the rise in cases. Racine county, according to the CDC, has a high case activity.