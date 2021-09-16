Racine City Council votes to adopt code of conduct | 'It’s a way to hold each other accountable'

For example, the section referencing neglect of duty and the consequences, which could lead to expulsion from the council, already exists in state statute.

“This is not something that is new to this document,” he said. “I included it in the document as a reference to the Wisconsin statutes.”

Procedure

Alderman CJ Rouse asked how the aldermen should respond if they feel someone has violated the Code of Conduct. The ordinance did not articulate a procedure for the council to follow.

Letteney said the aldermen had options for responding to behavior they feel was in violation of the Code of Conduct.

The alderman might call a point of order or ask the president or chairman of a committee to include the issue as an agenda item at a subsequent meeting.

At issue

The council has generally been supportive of adopting a Code of Conduct, but the action was not without concern.

During the Committee of the Whole meeting on Sept. 1, Alderman Sam Peete said the Code of Conduct could be misused.