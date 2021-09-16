Racine City Council votes to adopt code of conduct | 'It’s a way to hold each other accountable'

RACINE — The city has adopted the Code of Conduct for Elected Officials aimed at setting a standard of behavior for the council and other elected officials.
The City Council voted unanimously to adopt the Code of Conduct on Sept. 7. Aldermen Henry Perez and Melissa Kaprelian were absent.
The Code of Conduct had been three years in committee, delayed in part by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alderman Jason Meekma introduced the Code of Conduct largely because the city did not have one, unlike many other communities.
He said the council benefitted from having written guidance and resources as they performed their duties.
“It’s really not something made up to make people fall in line,” Meekma said. “I really just wanted this as a way to help guide us and to help us have in writing realistic conduct expectations.
“It’s a way to hold each other accountable.”
Details
The Code of Conduct has items expected of such a document. For example:
- Aldermen must refrain from accepting gifts or favors for future benefit of the individual offering the gift or favor.
- Aldermen must work for the common good of the city and not for private interests.
- Aldermen should be prepared for council meetings by studying agenda items.
- Aldermen should refrain from discussing private matters of the council.
The Code of Conduct prohibits “abusive conduct, personal charges, or verbal attacks upon the character, motives, ethics, or morals of other members” of the council and employees of the city.
The code would also require the aldermen to act with respect, attend and pay attention in meetings, and would prohibit someone from continually interrupting or attempting to speak over other alderman.
The Code of Conduct gives the authority for enforcement of the document to the city council.
According to City Attorney Scott Letteney, under the statutes the council members are the judges of the qualifications and behaviors of its members.
The committee anticipates if there was conduct that violated the code, the council would discuss the matter, determine if the code had been violated and determine consequences through a deliberative process.
The council could censure the alderman or, for an egregious violation, the alderman could be expelled, according to Letteney.
Punitive
Meekma addressed the perceived criticism of the Code of Conduct that it would be punitive or would be used to limit the contributions of other aldermen. He said that was not the intent.
Further, the section that caused consternation already existed in state statutes and local ordinances.
For example, the section referencing neglect of duty and the consequences, which could lead to expulsion from the council, already exists in state statute.
“This is not something that is new to this document,” he said. “I included it in the document as a reference to the Wisconsin statutes.”
Procedure
Alderman CJ Rouse asked how the aldermen should respond if they feel someone has violated the Code of Conduct. The ordinance did not articulate a procedure for the council to follow.
Letteney said the aldermen had options for responding to behavior they feel was in violation of the Code of Conduct.
The alderman might call a point of order or ask the president or chairman of a committee to include the issue as an agenda item at a subsequent meeting.
At issue
The council has generally been supportive of adopting a Code of Conduct, but the action was not without concern.
During the Committee of the Whole meeting on Sept. 1, Alderman Sam Peete said the Code of Conduct could be misused.
For example, if an alderman “had a beef” with another alderman or an elected official, they might try to use the Code of Conduct against that person.
Alderman John Tate II, chairman of the committee and president of the City Council, responded by noting no actual action could be taken without a majority vote of the committee or council, which would act to keep in check the kind of hypothetical behavior Peete suggested.