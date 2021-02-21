Racine City Council urges but doesn't force RUSD to wait before bringing students back to classrooms

RACINE — The City Council this week urged the Racine Unified School District to remain mostly virtual just a little bit longer than its plan to begin bringing students back to the classroom on March 1.
Hundreds of emails to council members have poured in over recent weeks with concerns about the plan.
Some members of the community called for the City Council to modify its Safer Racine ordinance, ordering the continuation of remote learning until all teachers who want to get a COVID-19 vaccine have gotten it. The council did not act on those requests, however, although there is a precedent for this, since the city ordered school buildings within borders to be closed following Thanksgiving through Jan. 15.
Other letter writers wanted the City Council to have RUSD craft a more comprehensive plan for addressing health and safety concerns before sending students back to school. However, the City of Racine does not have any immediate control over the Racine Unified School District — despite overlapping jurisdictions, they are separate governmental entities.
The Council ended up passing a nonbinding resolution Wednesday that called on RUSD to continue to utilize remote learning until all staff who wish to do so were vaccinated for COVID-19. Under the State of Wisconsin’s plan, teachers and others who work in child care under the age of 65 will be able to start registering for vaccine appointments beginning March 1 — although there is a chance that plan could be delayed and will likely take months regardless.
Aldermen Jason Meekma and Jeffrey Peterson were the only two on the City Council who voted in opposition to the resolution.
The resolution carried no authority and was only meant to express the concern of the council for the health of staff and students.
What’s the current situation?
The Racine Unified School Board has a special meeting and work session scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Right now, many special education students are learning in person but most students aren’t. On March 1, students pre-K through sixth grade plus freshmen and seniors in high school, are going to be able to return to school buildings. The week of March 8, seventh-graders and high school juniors can return. The last group of students, eighth-graders and high school sophomores, will be able to come back on March 15. Virtual learning options are still being offered for all.
RUSD is one of only a handful of school districts in Wisconsin, along with districts in Milwaukee and Madison, to have been mostly or entirely virtual this school year. Some school districts, like in Raymond or Union Grove, had had students learning in person a few days a week then from home other days.
The resolution
Alderman Jennifer Levie sponsored the resolution.
Levie opened her remarks by saying she is on a leave of absence from RUSD — she had been an English as a second language teacher — so she said there was no conflict with her addressing the issue.
Like other members of the council, Levie said she had received more than 300 emails imploring the council to take action. Levie understood that the Safer Racine ordinance could not be modified to ensure the continuance of remote instruction, so she decided to introduce a resolution.
'Do we risk it?' | After surviving COVID, Racine alderman doesn't think schools are ready to open yet
“In the hospital, I was totally to the point where I thought I was going to die,” Alderman Henry Perez said. He said it's "outrageous" for RUSD to reopen schools before educators have full access to vaccinations.
“There are serious concerns from our RUSD staff about the school district not having a comprehensive plan in place to have students and staff return to school,” Levie said.
The CDC has released guidelines for in-person instruction during the pandemic, including
1. Regular testing of staff and students,
2. A mask requirement, and
3. Appropriate social distancing.
“At this point, the district does not have a plan to do regular testing and that’s a problem,” Levie said. “Also, in many schools, it’s not feasible to have social distancing in place because of the lack of space.”
Levie was formerly the president of the teachers union. She noted she has been in all the schools and saw first-hand the number of students in the classrooms, kindergarten through high school.
She concluded by noting the majority of students would be coming back to school without a proper plan in place to ensure their safety, making students and staff vulnerable to COVID-19.
Where’s the plan?
Although there was some discussion about access to vaccines for staff, one of the major beefs the community had with RUSD’s plan to return to in-person instruction was a perceived lack of preparedness.
Alderman Maurice Horton, who works for the district, noted the students have been out of school for almost a year.
He said he’s not sure what the plan is to keep the students socially distance and everything they touch sanitized.
Horton pointed out there are handrails at schools that students touch all day, every day.
“I don’t know what strategy they have in place,” he said, “but I can tell you, that strategy better be a good one.”
Horton has also received hundreds of emails from concerned community members. “And yes, they are horrified to go back into those buildings without being vaccinated,” he said.
He concluded by saying the resolution was one way of letting “our teachers know that we support them.”
In favor of reopening
Meekma said he agreed with the statements of his fellow councilmen, but there were protections that needed to be thought of beyond COVID-19.
For some children, particularly those considered to be “at risk,” there are protections that can only be accessed through school, he said.
“I am significantly concerned about where young people are and what they’re dealing with on a day-to-day basis that we cannot even imagine,” said Meekma, executive director of Focus on Community, a youth-focused drug abuse prevention nonprofit.
He pointed out the consequences of the pandemic are a substantial increase in substance abuse and cases of child abuse, as well.
The pandemic has been especially hard on low-income people who have fewer resources than the rest of the community, he added.
“The fact that children had limited access to essential resources that only can be provided in schools is especially concerning to me,” Meekma said.
He acknowledged that, due to the pandemic, the district did not have any options other than remote learning because steps had to be taken to limit the effect of the pandemic on the community.
But that also meant that at-risk children were cut off from resources they desperately needed.
“We know that is detrimental, and I fear there was damage done to some of our youth that is irreparable,” Meekma said.
As for the resolution itself, he expressed reservations because it was a blanket statement that did not take into account the different considerations of each age group.
Had the resolution stated younger children could return to school, due to the decreased risk of COVID or of the illness being fatal, that would be different than saying all students should wait to return to the classroom.
City leaders have to have consideration for all the high-risk environments the community’s children face, he concluded.