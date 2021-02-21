Racine City Council urges but doesn't force RUSD to wait before bringing students back to classrooms

School Board meeting Monday

The Racine Unified School Board has a special meeting and work session beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday. To watch, listen or attend the meeting:

Option 1: In-person

Go to the Mygatts Room, Administrative Service Campus, Building 1, 3109 Mt. Pleasant Street, Racine, Wisconsin 53404.

Be advised: Occupancy of the room and proximity of individuals who may be present will be limited because of social distancing.

Option 2: Zoom

Step 1: Go to rusd-org.zoom.us/j/94168237137

Step 2: Enter the Meeting ID 941 6823 7137

Option 3: Phone

Step 1: Call1-312-626-6799

Step 2: Enter the Meeting ID 941 6823 7137