Racine City Council unanimously condemns Capitol riot; majority officially opposes juvenile facility placement

RACINE — The City Council passed two resolutions on Tuesday, taking symbolic positions in response to events inside and outside of the city.
The first was a resolution to formally object to the construction of a juvenile facility in Racine. The second was a condemnation of the pro-Trump riot in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.
Juvenile facility placement opposed
City Council President Alderman John Tate II introduced the resolution to oppose the construction of a new juvenile detention center in the City of Racine at the former Brannum Lumber property on Taylor Avenue.
He explained the resolution would represent the city’s official position on the issue and further would codify the letter previously released to Racine County outlining the majority of the City Council's objection.
The resolution was co-sponsored by Mayor Cory Mason and all the aldermen except Jeffrey Peterson, who voted against it, and Henry Perez, who was excused from the meeting.
Racine County announced in November it would be building a new juvenile detention center in the City of Racine. Although county officials had known for many months, city officials say they were not informed until the decision was finalized.
The Council opposes the construction of the new detention center in-part due to the fact there are already multiple detention centers within the city limits.
Capitol riot condemned
The second resolution condemned the deadly actions of the mob at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, referring to the riot as "seditious" and specifically tying President Donald Trump's words to the violence.
Among the statements in that resolution were:
• "The peaceful transfer of power from one elected president to the next has been a hallmark of American Democracy since its inception."
• "The election of November 2020 was both free and fair."
• "All judicial efforts to overturn the results of the election were found to be without legal merit, nor reverse the results of the election."
• "After a speech by President Trump, hundreds of supporters, some of them armed, pursued violent insurrection to stop the certification of the Electoral College on January 6, 2021."
• "For the first time since the War of 1812, the US Capitol Building was attacked, forcing members of Congress to take shelter for their safety."
• "BE IT RESOLVED, that the City of Racine City Council does hereby condemn the seditious acts of those who encouraged or used violence to participate in the insurrection at the US Capitol for the purpose of preventing Congress from completing its Constitutional responsibility to certify the free and fair Presidential Election of November 2020."
The resolution was co-sponsored by all the aldermen present and Mayor Mason.