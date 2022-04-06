Racine City Council: Two women elected to replace incumbents not seeking re-election

RACINE — Two women will replace aldermen who didn't seek re-election to the Racine City Council following Tuesday's election.

Alicia Jarrett, a member of the Wisconsin Air National Guard and active area volunteer who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, received 258 votes in District 14, a district comprised of the city's southwestern corner, where she ran unopposed to replace former City Council President Jason Meekma.

Jarrett has lived in Racine for 24 years and holds a master's degree in public policy from Loyola University.

In the only contested race for City Council, Amanda Paffrath defeated Michael Schrader, 226 votes to 109, to replace incumbent Edwin Santiago Jr., who wasn't seeking re-election in District 4, which includes North Beach.

Paffrath is the co-owner of Hot Shop Glass, a studio that offers glass blowing classes at 239 Wisconsin Ave.

"Thank you team! I’m grateful & honored to serve our community & join others in service to make Racine the best place to live, work & play-for everyone," Paffrath wrote in a social media post after learning she had won.

