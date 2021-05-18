Racine City Council repeals face mask ordinance, with exceptions for schools, hospitals and other facilities

RACINE — The City Council voted 11-1 Tuesday evening to repeal Racine’s face mask ordinance, which had required masks to be worn in most indoor settings.
There are a number of exemptions, including that masks are still to be worn while on public transit, in health care facilities, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and schools — all of which will continue to require mask wearing.
Additionally, businesses retain the right to require customers wear a mask.
Alderman Natalia Taft voted against the change. Aldermen Edwin Santiago, Maurice Horton and Melissa Lemke were absent.
The ordinance was adopted in July 2020 amid the COVID-19 global pandemic. It was due to expire at the end of June. Enforcement of the city’s face mask ordinance ended Friday, Mayor Cory Mason announced, with the approval of City of Racine Public Health Department Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox.
Actions by the city followed the announcement on Thursday by the CDC that vaccinated people can resume normal activities without social distancing. Also vaccinated people are no longer directed to quarantine if exposed to someone testing positive for COVID-19.
The guidance for those who are not vaccinated remain the same: wear a mask, stay at home if sick, social distance.