 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine City Council repeals face mask ordinance, with exceptions for schools, hospitals and other facilities
0 comments
alert featured

Racine City Council repeals face mask ordinance, with exceptions for schools, hospitals and other facilities

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The City Council voted 11-1 Tuesday evening to repeal Racine’s face mask ordinance, which had required masks to be worn in most indoor settings.

There are a number of exemptions, including that masks are still to be worn while on public transit, in health care facilities, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and schools — all of which will continue to require mask wearing.

Additionally, businesses retain the right to require customers wear a mask.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Alderman Natalia Taft voted against the change. Aldermen Edwin Santiago, Maurice Horton and Melissa Lemke were absent.

The ordinance was adopted in July 2020 amid the COVID-19 global pandemic. It was due to expire at the end of June. Enforcement of the city’s face mask ordinance ended Friday, Mayor Cory Mason announced, with the approval of City of Racine Public Health Department Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox.

Actions by the city followed the announcement on Thursday by the CDC that vaccinated people can resume normal activities without social distancing. Also vaccinated people are no longer directed to quarantine if exposed to someone testing positive for COVID-19.

The guidance for those who are not vaccinated remain the same: wear a mask, stay at home if sick, social distance.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lyons contractor wanted on warrant after allegedly pointing gun at unhappy customer in Trevor

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
How much does Wisconsin not having a job search requirement for unemployment benefits affect worker shortage?
Local News

How much does Wisconsin not having a job search requirement for unemployment benefits affect worker shortage?

Those who are receiving unemployment benefits are not currently required to prove they are actively looking for employment as they normally are in Wisconsin, which some suspect adds to the hiring issues many southeast Wisconsin employers are reporting.

Republicans are moving to reinstate the requirement.

It is still being debated how much of an impact the requirement is having on employers' struggles to fill openings; the worker shortage is so new, there isn't really any data on reasons why there are so many help wanted signs and how much of an impact a single Department of Workforce Development rule has.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News