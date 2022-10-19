Racine City Council president rejects offer to become Madison's first-ever police monitor

RACINE — The president of Racine's city council has backed out of a job as Madison's first independent police monitor mere days after the City of Madison announced the hire and 15 months after Madison's Police Civilian Oversight Board first set out to find someone for the post that would act as a civilian check on the Madison Police Department.

John Tate II turned down the job to take a different position with the City of Racine's government, said Gregg McManners, Madison's interim director of human resources. The City of Madison did not say what the position was.

A spokesperson for the City of Racine did not immediately reply to a message asking what job Tate was taking with the city. Tate said Tuesday evening that he plans to issue a statement in the coming days regarding his plans, but would not comment Tuesday.

The City of Madison was in the midst of contract negotiations with Tate when he notified officials he was going with the Racine job instead.

This would be the second move in less than two years of an alderman going from the City Council to working for the city. In August 2021, then-Ninth District Alderman Trevor Jung resigned to become the city's transit manager.

Madison job

Tate had been named as Madison's first independent police monitor on Oct. 10. The monitor job, which has become increasingly commonplace in major cities, would have the ability to investigate Madison police and conduct community outreach on police matters.

Neither the board nor the monitor is given the power to fire or discipline police — tasks reserved under state law for the city’s Police and Fire Commission

The monitor position pays between $104,672 and $141,308.

Tate was interviewed as a finalist in August alongside three others: Madison attorney Joel Winnig, Milwaukee public records legal advisor Robert Copley and state Department of Transportation diversity, equity and inclusion official Rodney Saunders Jr.

Madison city attorney Michael Haas did not immediately respond to an email about how the hiring process for the monitor will proceed.

Tate had recently resigned as head of the Wisconsin Parole Commission in June at the request of Gov. Tony Evers and amid mounting criticism of the commission’s initial plans to parole Douglas Balsewicz, who served less than 25 years of an 80-year sentence for fatally stabbing his wife, Johanna Balsewicz.

The effort to hire a police monitor, led by the city's Police Civilian Oversight Board, has seen fits and starts since the board's creation in September 2020.

The board’s first hiring process, launched in July 2021, drew 30 applicants. Two were named finalists in October 2021, but one dropped out shortly thereafter.

In January, the sole finalist for the job, current city Department of Civil Rights Equal Opportunities Division Manager Byron Bishop, dropped out of the running as well amid revelations that he discriminated against a woman he had been having an affair with and violated state licensing requirements at his former company about 16 years ago.

The board and monitor position were created by the Madison City Council after years of pressure from activists to increase oversight of police in the wake of a string of fatal police shootings. The creation of the monitor was also one of 146 recommendations in a December 2017 consultant’s report that deemed the police department “far from ‘a department in crisis’” whose use of force was “limited in volume and primarily minor in nature.”

After it was announced that Tate had been picked to be Madison's police monitor, Republican candidate for state attorney general, Eric Toney, issued a statement calling Tate an "appalling" choice because of Tate's decisions as chairman of the Parole Commission.

Reporter Chris Rickert of Lee Newspapers, as well as Adam Rogan and Dee Hölzel of The Journal Times, contributed to this report.