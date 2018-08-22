Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — Highlights of City Council decisions from Tuesday night’s meeting:

Parking ramp fees reduced

The City Council approved a resolution that ABM Industries, which manages the city’s parking ramps, reduce the parking rate from $2 to $1 from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The Transit and Parking Commission recommended approving the request with an amendment to conduct a six-month trial period, suggested by Alderman Ray DeHahn.

The results of the trial will be brought to the Public Works and Services Committee, which will assume responsible for parking infrastructure. The Transit and Parking Commission will transition to focusing solely on public transit.

The fee reduction will be implemented at the Civic Center ramp, 501 Lake Ave.; Gaslight Drive ramp, 25 Gaslight Drive; Lake Avenue ramp, 300 Lake Ave.; and the Shoop ramp, 226 Main St.

No decision on water agreement

The Committee of the Whole discussed in closed session the proposed agreement with the Village of Mount Pleasant over expanding water and sewer service to the future Foxconn Technology Group site.

The discussion started at 6 p.m. and concluded at about 7:30 p.m. without a resolution.

Council President Jason Meekma said the committee will hold another closed session on the proposed agreement in September.

