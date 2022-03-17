Racine City Council elections: It's Paffrath and Schrader in the 4th District

A first-time elected official will represent the 4th Aldermanic District, located in south-central Racine, after the April 5 election. Who that will be remains up to the voters.

Sitting alderman Edwin Santiago Jr. is not seeking re-election. Santiago is in the process of fighting felony charges filed against him related to an alleged drunken driving incident from February 2021; if found guilty, he would no longer be able to serve in public office in Wisconsin.

Now, Amanda Paffrath and Michael Schrader are running to represent the 4th District. Each received the same set of questions; here are their answers.

If elected, what is your budget priority?Paffrath: I want to ensure the stabilization of the city services budget and recent money from the American Rescue Plan Act dollars will help for the next few years. These federal dollars will also offer an opportunity for new ways to invest in programs that directly benefit the lives of Racine’s residents, such as the Financial Empowerment Center, homeowner repair grants to fix up houses in our neighborhoods, etc. I will always prioritize spending on programs that have an impact, support those in need and result in outcomes that improve the city as a whole. I also feel strongly that we must support economic development projects.

Schrader: Eliminate wasteful spending and giveaways to developers and reallocate those resources to update the parks and improve the streets. This would include eliminating the DRC (the Downtown Racine Corporation, which is a nonprofit and not run by the city but does receive some public funding) and the BIDs (Business Improvement Districts), as they are not cost effective uses of the taxpayer dollars. Additionally, we need to comprehensively rezone, especially the redlined areas, to a lower density to lower taxes and encourage homeownership and investment. As it exists, the poorer areas have been zoned with higher uses, and with those come higher taxes and assessments, making these properties unavailable to most and discouraging people and businesses from moving in and investing in these properties.

What is an action the City Council can take to help ensure a thriving business district Downtown?

Paffrath: It is important that city resources and departments are accessible and information shared to all businesses in the city’s districts. For downtown specifically, the City Council should continue to support the Toole Downtown Design plan that was adopted. The plan calls for moving Highway 32 from Main Street, adding a bike lane, changing all the one-way streets to two way and increasing stop signs to slow down traffic. The plan also includes plans to redesign Monument Square to be more accommodating as a place to gather for individuals and as a venue for events.

Schrader: There is no simple solution as the Main Street Business District is too far removed from I-94. Time is what drives route choice, and to detour off the freeway is a minimum of 30 minutes; realistically, people are not going to do that. Unless a spur freeway connection from the lakefront to I-94 or the proposed extension of 794 from the airport south is built, the Main Street Business District cannot be more than a local business hub. That being said, parking meters need to be eliminated and a much more diverse retail base needs to be established.

What is an action the City Council can take to reduce poverty in Racine?

Paffrath: I believe we can make investments in residents through programs that help improve economic mobility, including the continued support of workforce development initiatives to residents through pre-apprentice training programs and providing opportunities like the YWCA’s high school equivalent degree program. Both programs will help reduce poverty through education and training in the skilled trades. Lastly, I support the creation of a community health clinic next to Julian Thomas Elementary School. The link between poverty and access to health care is clear and the creation of this federally funded clinic is a huge step toward access to care and the economic impact it has for families.

Schrader: How do we reduce poverty? First, recognize the evil of redlining and invest in areas that were in those zones historically. Second, reduce the permitting fees for those wanting to open small businesses or improve their property. A few hundred dollars is not much to the wealthy, but it is the difference between eating and starving to the poor. The poor don’t want handouts; what they want is the ability to be self-sufficient and better their lives. Save the parks, fix the streets, lower the taxes — these things help everyone, rich and poor alike.

