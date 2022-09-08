Racine City Council approves new deal with Hotel Verdant developers that includes tax help but no upfront dollars

RACINE — The city is entering into a new agreement that could provide future tax dollars generated by the under-construction Hotel Verdant on Monument Square back to the developers of the hotel, but will include no upfront money for the developers.

City leaders are describing the agreement as a “rebate” to support the developers as they rehabilitate a long-vacant building that once had been a cornerstone of Downtown Racine.

Legal language included in an ABM (Agenda Briefing Memo) associated with the Hotel Verdant TID caused some confusion at the City Council meeting Tuesday. The language referenced bonds and loans, which led some members of the public to mistakenly believe the city was borrowing $2.5 million at 5.5% interest for the Hotel Verdant, and they used the public comment time to express their displeasure with the scheme. However, the city is not borrowing any money for the hotel project nor issuing municipal bonds.

Kathleen Fischer, the finance director, apologized for the lack of clarity and explained the “formality of the language left it a bit confusing.”

“I just want to make clear the city is not borrowing money for this obligation,” Fischer said. “That’s the way we have to say it for the type of agreement that it is.”

John Tate II, president of the City Council, said he thought the language in the ABM might be a problem, so he asked direct questions when the issue was discussed at the Finance and Personnel Committee meeting on Aug. 29.

“This is not a withdrawal. It is not a loan. It is not money going out from the city,” Tate explained. “It is literally setting aside the revenue that will be generated in the TID district by the project to return to the actual project.”

The vote Twelve alderman voted to enter into a TID agreement with Dominion Properties. Alderman Jeffery Peterson abstained, and Alderman Marcus West was excused. Aldermanic District 15 currently does not have representation following the resignation of Melissa Lemke, who stepped down in July.

The roof

Alderman Jeffrey Peterson requested more information about the construction budget shortfall. He noted the information provided thus far equaled $1.25 million and not $2.5 million.

Fischer said there had been a number of issues that were not included in the information provided by Dominion, including the increased cost of construction from the time the budget was created as well as supply-chain issues.

Dominion Properties is converting the long-abandoned Zahn’s building into a chic boutique hotel on Monument Square, with a restaurant and bar on the ground floor, and a rooftop bar and solar panels on an outdoor fifth floor.

The agreement with Dominion will expire after 10 years. During that time, Dominion’s portion of the TID increment is expected to be $3.3 million.

Fiscal security

Tate said the city was mindful of past projects that were not negotiated in a way to protect the fiscal interests of the municipal government and taxpayers, and he gave Mount Pleasant’s TID No. 5/Foxconn and the city's failed Machinery Row projects as past examples.

“Ever since we experienced what we experienced as a city, every project since has protected the city’s fiscal interest,” he said.

He described the pay-go/developer-funded TIDs as a “rebate of the taxes they are generating.”

Tate emphasized the practices of the council and administration “protect the city fiscally around these development projects, so if they don’t go the way they’re supposed to go, it doesn’t hurt our taxpayers and they’re not the ones on the hook for that incentive.”

“It’s the developer who is on the hook for providing their own incentive,” he said.

TID 26

Generally, TIDs earn money in the following way: the city sets a base value when the TID is created, equal to the cumulative total assessed value of all of the properties in the district.

As property values increase, the difference between the base value and increased value — referred to as the increment — is set aside to be used for development or rehabilitation projects within the TID.

In this case, the increment is expected to generate $500,000/year. The city and Dominion will share the increment, and the city will use their portion for infrastructure improvements.

At the time TID 26 was formed, Dominion Properties did not ask for a portion of the increment, as is sometimes done with developer-funded TIDs. The Horlick Malted Milk Complex renovation at 2200 Northwest Avenue is an example of a developer-funded TID.

In the case of the Hotel Verdant, the developer did not initially seek a portion of the increment, so the city intended to use the entire increment for infrastructure projects in the district.

However, unforeseen issues with the old building unexpectedly drove costs up for the developer.

Christopher Adams, CEO of Dominion Properties, provided a list of unexpected issues, including a problem with the roof.

The 1925 building plans indicate the four-story structure on Monument Square would be built to support a possible expansion and addition of a fifth floor, but that is not what construction crews found after the building was purchased and work began.

The plans had not been followed and the existing roof could not support all Dominion planned for the fifth floor, including the rooftop bar. Construction of the reinforced roof represented an $830,000 addition to the project’s budget.

To make the economics of the hotel work, the rooftop bar and solar panels were necessary, Adams previously told the city.

Pay-go

Dominion intends to pursue a traditional loan from a bank in the amount of $2.5 million with an estimated 5.5% interest rate, using the TID increment for collateral.

The company is borrowing the money, not the city, and plans to use the TID increment to repay the loan.

The deal negotiated between the city and the company requires no upfront funds from the city and is referred to as a pay-go/developer-funded TID.

It works in the following way: as the developer makes improvements to the property, its assessed value increases, and the amount of increment increases as well, and the developer receives a portion of the increment every year.

If the developer does not improve the property, and therefore there is no increment, Dominion will not get any funding from the city.

“If the increment does not come in, the city has no obligation at all to make a payment to the developer,” Fischer stressed.

Normally, an increment would represent the increased valuation of the entire TID. In this case, Fischer explained, the increment that is projected is specific to the hotel.

The TID is scheduled be in place for 27 years, as outlined by state statutes, but the agreement with Dominion will expire in 10 years. After that, the city plans to use the remaining 17 years of increment purely for infrastructure improvements. After the TID expires, the area would be taxed like most other properties in the city.