Racine City Council adopts new voting maps

RACINE — The City Council adopted the new map of voting districts on Tuesday following a long and sometimes contentious process.

The vote to adopt the decennial aldermanic district boundary modifications was unanimous. Aldermen Melissa Lemke and Edwin Santiago were absent.

The map becomes official on Jan. 1, 2022. However, for the purpose of the spring election, and in consideration of those candidates who may start collecting signatures in December in order to be on the ballot, the map is to be considered official on Dec. 1.

District maps at the local, county, state and federal level are updated every 10 years following the decennial U.S. Census.

Locally, the aldermanic ward maps are drawn so that each alderman represents roughly the same number of people, about 5,188 residents with the current population numbers.

Process

An ad hoc committee of council members drew the districts and worked with the county during the reconciliation process. This was new for the council because in years past, the bulk of the work was done by city staff.

City Council President John Tate II chaired the ad hoc committee and called it a rewarding experience.

“This has been an enlightening, educational and challenging process, particularly given the timeline,” he said. “But I think we produced something that ultimately serves our constituency well in terms of representation, and can be reasonably understood by most folks in terms of where boundaries begin.”

In the future, Tate said, he is interested in creating ordinances that would guide the process for future city councils.

The voting districts

District 1: Wards 1, 2, 3

District 2: Wards 4, 5

District 3: Wards 6, 7, 8

District 4: Wards 9, 10

District 5: Wards 11, 12

District 6: Wards 13, 14, 15

District 7: Wards 16, 17, 18

District 8: Wards 19, 20, 21

District 9: Wards 22, 23, 24

District 10: Wards 25, 26

District 11: Wards 27, 28, 29

District 12: Wards 30, 31, 32

District 13: Wards 33, 34

District 14: Wards 35, 36

District 15: Wards 37, 38

