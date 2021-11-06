Racine City Council adopts 2022 budget with pay increase for city employees intact

The committee opted to amend the budget so that everyone’s step increase kicked in on Jan. 1.

Additionally, all city employees will have an increase in the HSA contribution, both those who belong to employee unions and those who do not.

Contention

While the city was able to find consensus on many of the budget issues, Mayor Cory Mason’s proposal to offer a 3% increase in compensation for employees who live in the city was a deal-breaker for some.

Rouse said he spoke to at least two-thirds of the workforce and all were opposed to the proposal. He added there were those who said they would resign if the proposal was adopted.

Additionally, he expressed concern the effort would hinder the city’s effort to retain employees by introducing animosity in the workforce.

One issue was that of wage compression, he said, where supervisors would end up making less than the people they supervised due to the city resident pay differential.

Mason proposed the 3% increase to meet the city’s stated goal of increasing the number of employees who actually live in the city where they are employed.