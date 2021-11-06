Racine City Council adopts 2022 budget with pay increase for city employees intact

RACINE — The City Council, deeply divided over increased employee compensation for those employees who live in the city, has passed the 2022 budget on a split vote.
The council voted 8-5 this week in favor of adopting the budget that had been under discussion in committee for more than a week. CJ Rouse, Henry Perez, Melissa Kaprelian, Jeffery Peterson and Jeff Coe all voted against adoption.
The council was divided over a single issue: the 3% increase in baseline pay for employees who live in the city, which goes into effect with the budget’s passage.
That increase would not be automatic every year. Like the cost-of-living and step increases, the 3% for city employees would have to be approved during each annual budget hearing.
Rouse attempted, unsuccessfully, to modify the proposal in committee so that the pay increase would only apply to new employees.
John Tate II, the president of the City Council, said this was the first budget in a long time that added and did not subtract; that is, there were no cuts to services or positions.
All full-time employees will get a 1% pay increase, a $750 one-time retention bonus paid in May 2022, and a step increase.
Employees with union representation and those who work for the utilities have a different compensation process. However, union employees will now be included in the HSA contribution schedule.
Additionally, the city adopted a $15 minimum hourly wage for part-time employees.
Highlights
Kathleen Fischer, the city’s finance director, provided the budget highlights:
- The general fund budget came in at $84.7 million, a 0.59% increase over the year before.
- The budget for public safety is $46.4 million. Public safety is the largest general fund expenditure and represents 55% of the general fund.
- About 76% of the general fund budget is salaries and benefits for city employees.
- Fees for stormwater management and recycling were increased — together representing a $7.08 annual increase.
- The property tax rate was set at $14.72 per $1,000 of assessed value, a reduction of 18 cents, and the lowest rate since 2013.
- The total tax levy for 2022 was $56 million, a 1.19% decrease from the year before.
Employee compensation
One of the issues regarding employee compensation was the step increase, which previously kicked in on the anniversary of the employee’s hire date.
This was viewed as problematic by city employees because those who were hired early in the year would benefit from an earlier increase in pay than those hired at the end of the year.
The committee opted to amend the budget so that everyone’s step increase kicked in on Jan. 1.
Additionally, all city employees will have an increase in the HSA contribution, both those who belong to employee unions and those who do not.
Contention
While the city was able to find consensus on many of the budget issues, Mayor Cory Mason’s proposal to offer a 3% increase in compensation for employees who live in the city was a deal-breaker for some.
Rouse said he spoke to at least two-thirds of the workforce and all were opposed to the proposal. He added there were those who said they would resign if the proposal was adopted.
Additionally, he expressed concern the effort would hinder the city’s effort to retain employees by introducing animosity in the workforce.
One issue was that of wage compression, he said, where supervisors would end up making less than the people they supervised due to the city resident pay differential.
Mason proposed the 3% increase to meet the city’s stated goal of increasing the number of employees who actually live in the city where they are employed.
City property taxes are higher than in the surrounding suburbs, so the increase in compensation would offset the cost for those purchasing a home in the city — another goal of the city, as about 50% of those who live in the City of Racine are renters.
Fischer said the item was budgeted at $375,000 for 2022.
Rouse and the other aldermen were not opposed to the proposal. He said he “appreciated the big visions that come from this administration” and understood that “big visions are hard.”
However, he thought it would be better if the 3% increase applied to future hires and not current staff.
In committee, Alderman Natalia Taft noted the proposal was just one of many that incentivized hiring locally. She pointed to the popularity of Racine Works, which requires that developers hire a certain percentage of city employees.
Alderman Terry McCarthy said he understood the issues the other aldermen raised, but he is not a single-issue voter, and intended to vote in favor of the budget since he agreed with 97% of it.