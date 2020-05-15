Racine city attorney outlines reasons local Safer at Home order is legal

In contrast, Jerry Deschane, executive director of the Wisconsin League of Municipalities, told The Journal Times that the Supreme Court struck down the order as it stood statewide, not for local municipalities. He also noted that some cities, like Racine and Madison, may be able to enforce things due to having their own departments of health, which have the authority to prevent and control illness. Deschane said things really depend on location, but many things remain unclear. Deschane said they have been sharing what they know for sure, but essentially said specifics are up to local governments and depend on how they are set up.