Racine city administrator is finalist for a job in Columbia, Missouri

Palenick is expected to interview in Columbia for the job next week, facing off with the city’s interim administrator after the man who previously filled the role abruptly retired in November. Thirty-three people were initially recruited for the job, the Columbia Missourian newspaper reported.
On Friday, Palenick sent a message to the City Council and to Mayor Cory Mason, informing them of his application and possible departure from Racine. In that email, he expressed love and appreciation for his work here, but noted that he didn't want to miss out on this opportunity.
"This is truly a remarkable career opportunity and one that I am humbled to be considered for," he wrote. "I hope that you all will understand and appreciate that, while I have enjoyed significant satisfaction and personal fulfillment in serving as your city administrator, and will continue to do so for as long as I can, there are only a very limited number of times in anyone’s professional career that they are afforded the opportunity for a chance at a career-defining position. This, for me, is such a chance."
Palenick spent the beginning of his public career working for different municipalities across the Midwest, starting with small villages in Michigan. He has a degrees from Western Michigan University in economics and public administration.
Palenick later worked as a city manager in Rio Rancho, N.M., followed by three stints at different North Carolina cities, including Fayetteville, a city of 280,000, where he worked as a director of economic and business development before coming to Racine.
When Palenick was hired in March 2017, he received a three-year contract with a starting salary of $140,000.
Six months after Palenick was hired, Foxconn announced its intentions to build a factory in the Village of Mount Pleasant, a plan that has put Palenick and other municipal employees to work preparing for what they hope will be an influx of new business and residents into the city.
One of the reasons Palenick was initially considered for the Racine job was his work establishing an event center — the Santa Ana Star Center — in Rio Rancho. At the time of his hiring, then-Mayor John Dickert was hoping to have an event center built in the city, a plan that never came to fruition.
“The two greatest assets I found in picking Jim,” Dickert told The Journal Times in March 2017, “are his budgetary skills and skills in making us a customer-service-friendly city, which has been the desire since we started.”
Before the JT hired him, Adam graduated from St. Cat's in 2014 and Drake University in 2017. He covers homelessness and Caledonia, is the JT's social media leader, believes in the Oxford comma, and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow
