Racine Children's Theatre presents “The Show Must Go Online!” on Facebook live Thursday

RACINE — The Racine Children's Theatre presents "The Show Must Go Online!: A Virtual Children's Musical" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Facebook live at facebook.com/RacineChildrensTheatre.

The first-of-its kind musical is a hilarious and heartwarming story of drama teachers and their students as they cope with the cancellation of their school musical, "Brushes with Greatness: The Dental Hygiene Musical!" Filled with fun for the whole family, featuring songs including “Deifying Cavity,” “My Face” and “Harold Rinse.”

Instead of a traditional class-to-stage production, acting students rehearsed scenes, songs and choreography in live, virtual workshops for two weeks. Under the direction of Kara Ernst-Schalk and Rob Kroes, the 14 cast members’ final show will be produced into a livestreamed performance for the audience to log onto at home.

Those unable to attend the Thursday night performance will have the chance to view it on YouTube Friday, through Sunday.

A donation is suggested to stream the show and can be made directly through the video link or the Racine Theatre Guild website, racinetheatre.org. For more information, call 262-633-4218, visit racinetheatre.org online or stop by the box office from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

