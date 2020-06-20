Racine Children's Theatre is offering online summer theatre classes

RACINE — The Racine Children’s Theatre classes are taking a virtual approach this year for students ages 3 to 18.
Classes consist of prerecorded modules and face-to-face engagement through Google Classroom and Zoom. Sessions will feature opportunities for children to sharpen their acting, singing and dancing skills.
In addition, this summer’s class-to-stage initiative has also taken a virtual approach with “The Show Must Go Online!,” a play specifically written to be performed from student’s homes. Space is limited and courses fill quickly.
1940s Radio Theatre Extravaganza! — $50
- The Bubble Wrap Princess — noon to 1 p.m. July 6–10 for entering grades two through five
- The Corpse Bride — 2 to 3 p.m. July 6-10 for entering grades six through eight
Get ready for an exciting adventure into radio theatre! Students will get the chance to create unique characters and record a radio show in the style of the 1940s — complete with sound effects.
And Scene! — $75
- Class modules — July 13 to Aug. 5 for entering grades five through 10
In this self-motivated course, students will learn the basics of stage design and scenery. The class culminates with the student creating their own model scenic design from a Broadway show utilizing everyday materials already found at home.
Creative Kids — $25
- Class modules — June 29 to Aug 8 for ages 3-5
This class provides an opportunity for the youngest artists to explore the space around them through stories, music, movement and crafts. It’s playtime with a purpose!
Kids Kamp: Rock with Dinosaurs! — $95
- 2 to 3 p.m. July 6–17 for entering grades three through five
This cross-curricular camp incorporates music, science, social studies, reading, creative writing, technology, art and research skills. Learn acting, vocal and dance techniques. Then, be ready to perform a virtual mini-musical!
Monologue Mania! — $60
- Session One — 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, July 20-31 for entering grades eight through 12
- Session Two — 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, July 20-31 for entering grades five through seven
Students will develop and sharpen their monologue repertoire and theatre audition skills. The final class will be a virtual monologue showcase.
Reading FUNdamentals!: Readers Theatre for Emerging Readers — $50
- 10 to 11 a.m. July 13–17 for entering grades first and second
Students will review and practice fundamental reading skills and use those skills to perform readers theater scripts. This class will include videos, music, creative movement and stories to enhance their literacy skills.
Ready to Write a Play? — $95
- 9 to 10 a.m. August 3–14 for entering grades six through nine
Students will collaborate to develop characters and learn the basic structure of playwriting. In this workshop, students will write, produce and perform an original, virtual play. The class will conclude with a virtual presentation.
Sugar, Butter, Flour! — $75
- Class modules — July 6 to Aug. 14 for entering grades seven through 12
In this interactive course, students will be provided with recipes inspired by Broadway shows. Students will be given how-to tutorials of each recipe from beginning to end.
Theatre Appreciation: How Does the Show Go On? — $75
- Class modules — July 6 to Aug. 12 for entering grades four through seven
Full of interactive activities, videos and more, this theatre appreciation mini course will take students through popular musicals like “Beauty and the Beast” and “Mary Poppins” to explore the world of theatre both on stage and off.
Theatre Fashion Police — $75
- Class modules — July 13 to Aug. 21 for entering grades six through 10
In this class, students will explore the world of costume design as they learn what it takes for theatre fashion to go from page to stage. As a culminating project, students will create their own costume vision board for a Broadway character of their choice.
The Show Must Go Online! A Virtual Children’s Musical — $100
- 1 to 3 p.m. July 20–31 for entering grades five through 12
In this first-of-its kind musical, each actor will rehearse scenes, songs and choreography in live, virtual workshops. They will then individually video record and upload their performance to be compiled and broadcast to a public audience.
Virtual Broadway Bound — $50
- The Tortoise and the Hare — 9 to 10 a.m. July 6-10 for entering grades first and second
- Alice in Wonderland — 9 to 10 a.m. July 13-17 for entering grades three through five
- The Jungle Book — 9 to 10 a.m. July 20-24 for entering grades three through five
In this week long class, students will experience all the fun of our Broadway Bound classes — virtually! Students will dive into the mini-musicals as they are assigned roles, learn songs and dances, and then perform virtually.
For more information or to sign up for classes, visit the Racine Theatre Guild’s website at www.racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.
