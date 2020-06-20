Racine Children's Theatre is offering online summer theatre classes

Students will review and practice fundamental reading skills and use those skills to perform readers theater scripts. This class will include videos, music, creative movement and stories to enhance their literacy skills.

Ready to Write a Play? — $95

9 to 10 a.m. August 3–14 for entering grades six through nine

Students will collaborate to develop characters and learn the basic structure of playwriting. In this workshop, students will write, produce and perform an original, virtual play. The class will conclude with a virtual presentation.

Sugar, Butter, Flour! — $75

Class modules — July 6 to Aug. 14 for entering grades seven through 12

In this interactive course, students will be provided with recipes inspired by Broadway shows. Students will be given how-to tutorials of each recipe from beginning to end.

Theatre Appreciation: How Does the Show Go On? — $75

Class modules — July 6 to Aug. 12 for entering grades four through seven