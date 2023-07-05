RACINE — The community welcomed another Independence Day with the 87th Annual 4th Fest Parade in Downtown Racine on Tuesday.
With a pre-parade starting at 8:30 a.m., the parade kicked off at 9 a.m., traveling down Main Street from Goold Street and ending around 14th Street.
The 4th Fest Color Guard led the parade, which also featured local sports teams, businesses, churches and veterans.
Many parade-goers lined up for the event early Tuesday morning, hoping to get a good seat.
Alicia Kontowicz, a yearly attendee, said she arrived at 4:15 a.m. Sitting with her aunt, Sheryl Wise, and son, Archie Walker, Kontowicz said she enjoys “basically just everything (about the parade) and people watching at the same time.”
Wise said this year’s parade was about starting a new tradition with Walker, who attended the parade for his first time this year.
The 4th Fest Parade also attracted people from outside the Racine community.
Steve and Kathy Morris, who started lining up at 6 a.m., traveled from Indiana for the parade.
The pair said they first attended the event during the pandemic. They now spend a month in Racine during the summer, planning their trip around the parade.
In addition to Racine’s water, weather and people drawing them back each year, Steve said he most looks forward to the tradition of the parade.
“Even though we’re not from here, you can see there’s a lot of pride in the community about this event, and it just draws people in, and it just makes you feel good on the Fourth,” Steve said.
photos from Racine Fourth Fest 2023
Maria
Maria Maldonado Retana waited on Main Street starting at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday for Racine's Independence Day parade. Tuesday was also Retana's birthday.
Alex Rodriguez
A little head start
A group of people on bikes make their way down Main Street Tuesday before the Racine 4th Fest Parade. Spectators were allowed to claim spots on the street at 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Alex Rodriguez
Crowds
A crowd of people watch as Racine's 87th annual Fourth of July parade make its way down Main Street on Tuesday.
Alex Rodriguez
Plenty of room
A crowd of people line Main Street Tuesday morning in anticipation of the 4th Fest Parade on Tuesday.
Alex Rodriguez
Pointing out
Attendees of all ages celebrated the Fourth of July in Racine on Tuesday morning by gathering for the 87th annual parade.
Alex Rodriguez
Two flags
A group of motorcyclists lead the way down Main Street in the 4th Fest Parade.
Alex Rodriguez
Crowds upon crowds
Community members braved the sun and heat Tuesday morning for the 87th annual parade in Downtown Racine.
Alex Rodriguez
On a boat
4th Fest parade participants wave from a boat that was a part of a float in the 87 annual Fourth of July parade in Downtown Racine.
Alex Rodriguez
Classic Cars
Classic cars cruise down Main Street on Tuesday in the Fourth of July parade.
Alex Rodriguez
O&H
O&H Danish Bakery's float features a Viking ship.
Alex Rodriguez
Mason on the Badger
City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason rides in The Badger, a self-driven vehicle, during Tuesday's Fourth of July parade.
Alex Rodriguez
Carriage Pub
Doug Nicholson, center, maneuvers his Carriage Pub Pedal Bike on Main Street in the Fourth of July parade Tuesday.
Alex Rodriguez
Horlick Cheerleaders
Horlick High School cheerleaders dance on Main Street on Tuesday as a part of the Fourth of July parade.
Alex Rodriguez
Horlick Rebels
Horlick football players walk in the Fourth of July parade Tuesday.
Alex Rodriguez
Miss Racine
Miss Racine Margaret Hinze rides in a convertible in the parade route Tuesday.
Alex Rodriguez
Lighthouse Brigade band
Members of Lighthouse Brigade play for the crowds in the 87th annual Fourth of July parade.
Alex Rodriguez
Salmon-a-rama fish
A Salmon-a-Rama float made its way down Main Street in the Fourth of July parade. The annual fishing tournament kicks off in Racine on July 15.
Alex Rodriguez
Root River Rollers
Members of the Root River Rollers, a roller derby group in Racine, roll along the parade route Tuesday morning.
Alex Rodriguez
Racine Playgrounds
Members of Racine's summer playgrounds program represented the Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department in Tuesday's parade.
Alex Rodriguez
Snap-on
Snap-on's float in the Fourth of July parade featured a festive train.
Alex Rodriguez
Pic-a-nic basket
Members of Jellystone Park ride in a giant picnic basket Tuesday.
Alex Rodriguez
At attention
Lutheran Vanguard of Wisconsin, a competitive marching band made up of high school students from Lutheran schools across the state, marches on Main Street Tuesday during Racine's 4th Fest parade.
Alex Rodriguez
Park Panthers
Players for the Park Panthers football teams march in the parade Tuesday.
Alex Rodriguez
Margarita Reyes-Pena, Miss Latina Racine 2023
Miss Latina Racine 2023 Margarita Reyes-Pena waves to the crowd Tuesday.
Alex Rodriguez
A man of a horse
A horse and its rider danced along the Fourth of July parade route Tuesday.
Alex Rodriguez
On a Slingshot car
Parade participants feel the heat and sun in a Slingshot car Tuesday morning.
Alex Rodriguez
Case Eagles Dance Team
The Case High School dance team performs Tuesday.
Alex Rodriguez
Case Eagles
Football players for the Case Eagles walk in the parade Tuesday.
Alex Rodriguez
Girl Scout Troop 5822
Members of Girl Scout Troop 5822 wave to the crowd from the parade route on the Fourth of July in Racine.
Alex Rodriguez
Ricky Garcia
Ricky Garcia serenades the crowd attending Tuesday's Fourth of July Parade with a song by Mexican singer Selena.
Alex Rodriguez
4th Fest firetruck
Firetrucks participate in the 4th Fest pre-parade on Tuesday morning.
Caroline Neal
4th Fest emergency vehicle
Emergency vehicles participate in 4th Fest as a part of the pre-parade on Tuesday.
Caroline Neal
Kids at 4th Fest
Jordan Thomas, left, Chase Thomas, Davion Davis and Dearon Davis watch the 4th Fest Color Guard at the start of the parade.
Caroline Neal
Parade-goers at 4th Fest
Parade-goers watch and wave at the Carriage House Pedal Tours float during the 4th Fest Parade on Tuesday.
Caroline Neal
Family at 4th Fest
Sheryl Wise, left, Alicia Kontowicz and Archie Walker watch the 4th Fest Parade.
Caroline Neal
Nick and Willow Olsen
Nick and Willow Olsen wave as the parade goes by them. Nick said he was most looking forward to seeing the veterans in parade and shaking hands with Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wis.).
Caroline Neal
John Marsh
John Marsh claps as the Veterans of Foreign Wars car passes him.
Caroline Neal
Steve and Kathy Morris
Steve and Kathy Morris, who traveled from Indiana, watch the 4th Fest Parade in Racine on Tuesday.
Caroline Neal
