RACINE — The community welcomed another Independence Day with the 87th Annual 4th Fest Parade in Downtown Racine on Tuesday.

With a pre-parade starting at 8:30 a.m., the parade kicked off at 9 a.m., traveling down Main Street from Goold Street and ending around 14th Street.

The 4th Fest Color Guard led the parade, which also featured local sports teams, businesses, churches and veterans.

Many parade-goers lined up for the event early Tuesday morning, hoping to get a good seat.

Alicia Kontowicz, a yearly attendee, said she arrived at 4:15 a.m. Sitting with her aunt, Sheryl Wise, and son, Archie Walker, Kontowicz said she enjoys “basically just everything (about the parade) and people watching at the same time.”

Wise said this year’s parade was about starting a new tradition with Walker, who attended the parade for his first time this year.

The 4th Fest Parade also attracted people from outside the Racine community.

Steve and Kathy Morris, who started lining up at 6 a.m., traveled from Indiana for the parade.

The pair said they first attended the event during the pandemic. They now spend a month in Racine during the summer, planning their trip around the parade.

In addition to Racine’s water, weather and people drawing them back each year, Steve said he most looks forward to the tradition of the parade.

“Even though we’re not from here, you can see there’s a lot of pride in the community about this event, and it just draws people in, and it just makes you feel good on the Fourth,” Steve said.

photos from Racine Fourth Fest 2023 Maria A little head start Crowds Plenty of room Pointing out Two flags Crowds upon crowds On a boat Classic Cars O&H Mason on the Badger Carriage Pub Horlick Cheerleaders Horlick Rebels Miss Racine Lighthouse Brigade band Salmon-a-rama fish Root River Rollers Racine Playgrounds Snap-on Pic-a-nic basket At attention Park Panthers Margarita Reyes-Pena, Miss Latina Racine 2023 A man of a horse On a Slingshot car Case Eagles Dance Team Case Eagles Girl Scout Troop 5822 Ricky Garcia 4th Fest firetruck 4th Fest emergency vehicle Kids at 4th Fest Parade-goers at 4th Fest Family at 4th Fest Nick and Willow Olsen John Marsh Steve and Kathy Morris