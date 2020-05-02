Racine CDA approves extension for Downtown apartments, hotel

RACINE — Plans outlined last year by Madison-based Hovde Properties, LLC for a three-building Downtown market rate apartment and hotel development project at 233 Lake Ave. continue on track, albeit on a slightly delayed timeline.
At a 14-minute virtual meeting on Thursday, the seven-member board overseeing the Community Development Authority of the City of Racine unanimously approved an amendment to extend the deadline for Hovde’s offer to purchase the Lake Ave. property 120 days, from Thursday to Sept. 1.
“This is an extension of an option,” said Racine Mayor Cory Mason. “This is buying us more time to continue having … discussions with Hovde.”
The 3.5-acre city-owned tract, formerly owned by Milwaukee-based utility We Energies, is located at the intersection of Lake Ave. and Gaslight Drive, just a block from Racine’s proposed Downtown convention center. The city acquired the property from Wispark, LLC, the development arm of We Energies.
On May 3, 2019, Hovde entered into an offer-to-purchase agreement with the city’s development authority for the purposes of acquiring a 98-year lease of the site. Hovde’s proposed development of the site would include the construction of two mid-rise market-rate residential apartment buildings totaling at least 180 units, and a limited service hotel encompassing approximately 100 guest rooms and a small restaurant with a bar. Plans call for Hovde to own and manage the apartment development with on-site management, while the hotel would be run by a separate owner/operator.
“The likely total investment of this project is around $50 million or more, so it would be a very good project for the community and Downtown, and given all of the other circumstances going on with the economy, we are pleased to announce that, at least at this point in time, it continues to go forward and we expect it to continue as we thought,” said Racine City Administrator James Palenick.
While Hovde was slated to complete its due diligence on the project, negotiate and execute an incentive agreement, and exercise its option for property control by an April 30 deadline, Hovde was unable to meet the timetable, in large part due to the significant disruption caused by the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, which recently claimed its 13th life in Racine County.
Project still a go
Presenting the amendment to RDA members, Palenick said Hovde remained committed to the project and an anticipated 2020 groundbreaking for the “significant redevelopment” of the site, but needed more time for due diligence activities.
“Hovde group has approached the city to extend their option,” Palenick said. “The reason for the extension is the city and Hovde continue to finalize the incentive agreement. There’s a little more due diligence that has to be completed on this.”
Complicating matters is the site’s former use as a longtime utility site by We Energies, which necessitated an extensive environmental remediation of the property for future redevelopment.
“You may recall that this is a very complex site,” Palenick said. “There was a lot of environmental remediation done over the years. There is a monolithic subsurface cap and remediation as part of this. This contemplates not an actual sale or transfer of property but a very long-term 98-year lease, and that’s really necessary because of the ongoing remediation efforts and the things that have to be done in relationship to We Energies, but nonetheless it will act much like a sale. This [amendment] would simply extend the term of that option. There would be no additional compensation for extending the term. It would allow Hovde to complete all the remaining due diligence. It would also allow the city and Hovde to work together to complete the incentive agreement.”
Palenick said ongoing work by Hovde and the city on drawing up the incentive agreement was proceeding nicely.
Questions raised
In response to questioning from Authority member Jeff Thomas about the economic impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic on the proposed hotel project, Palenick said it was his belief that the hotel development was still a go.
“The last we heard … was that they were looking to finalize their financing and move forward with that,” he said. “It may not move forward as quickly as the residential component, but the belief was that this would still be a part of the development … This [proposed hotel] is only about a block from where the new convention center will be built downtown along Lake Ave., so it’s a nice companion hotel product to what will be a 172-unit full service hotel immediately attached to the convention center. So for a lot of these second-tier spillover attendees that will go to the convention center, this will be a real nice product and barely a block away…”
In a similar vein, Authority member Jen Adamski asked about any additional pandemic-related economic impacts on Hovde’s development plans beyond the requested deadline extension.
“I think we’re in such an unusual time right now that all we know is what we know,” Palenick said. “At this point in time the nature of this project continues to look solid. Hovde Properties is a longstanding developer who self-finances much of their projects. This is an Opportunity Zone, so it gives it that benefit. I don’t think that the market rate apartments have really changed in terms of how the market looks at that or the need for it. I think everybody would imagine the more speculative piece … would be the hotel, but I think a lot of people … believe that the hospitality industry will ultimately come back. The question is when. And even if they were to begin starting construction of the hotel in the fall of this year, it’s probably a 12-14 month construction period, so I think the question would be what will the market look like when it ultimately comes online and do they feel comfortable financing it … right now we feel pretty optimistic and comfortable that the project itself, and most of its components, will move forward. The once piece that is little more speculative is what would be the timing on the hotel.”
Authority member Andrea Bukacek inquired about environmental remediation considerations at the Lake Avenue site.
“There’s not a significant amount (of environmental remediation) remaining; it’s mostly monitoring at this point,” Palenick said.
