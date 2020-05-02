Racine CDA approves extension for Downtown apartments, hotel

“I think we’re in such an unusual time right now that all we know is what we know,” Palenick said. “At this point in time the nature of this project continues to look solid. Hovde Properties is a longstanding developer who self-finances much of their projects. This is an Opportunity Zone, so it gives it that benefit. I don’t think that the market rate apartments have really changed in terms of how the market looks at that or the need for it. I think everybody would imagine the more speculative piece … would be the hotel, but I think a lot of people … believe that the hospitality industry will ultimately come back. The question is when. And even if they were to begin starting construction of the hotel in the fall of this year, it’s probably a 12-14 month construction period, so I think the question would be what will the market look like when it ultimately comes online and do they feel comfortable financing it … right now we feel pretty optimistic and comfortable that the project itself, and most of its components, will move forward. The once piece that is little more speculative is what would be the timing on the hotel.”