Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, which houses former military personnel in Racine and strives to guide them to better lives, is better off these days because of the generosity of two Racine enterprises.
Jeff Gustin, executive director of the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, was the recipient of a combined $5,000 donation Nov. 7.
Jerrod McFarland, chairman of the Racine Cardboard Boat Race, presented Gustin a check for $3,500.
Another $1,500 was donated by Mike Christofferson, a representative of Modern Woodmen Insurance. Christofferson is a member of the Harbor Lite Yacht Club and had the idea of trying a cardboard boat race in 2013. It has since become an annual public community event that is sponsored and held by Harbor Lite Yacht Club on the club grounds. Participation has grown each year from one race consisting of eight entrants to multiple events. This year’s event feature a total of 25 racers competing in the following: A kid’s race, a single paddler, multiple paddlers, tavern/bar class and a parade regatta.
Attendance for the first race was between 100 and 150 people. It has grown to between 750-1,000 spectators who stand on the State Street Bridge and extend along the Root River.
“This is our fourth year of doing it as a charity event and each year, it obviously grows,” McFarland said. “We’ve done Pink Paddlers in the past, we’ve done the Racine Arts Council and, the last two years, we’ve done the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.
“Their participation was good last year, so we included them again this year. We think it’s a very worthy cause for our veterans and what they do. They take in homeless veterans in an effort to rebuild their lives and get back on their own. So any money we thought could help we thought was worthy.”
Christofferson, who underwent emergency surgery during the official check presentation Nov. 7 and was unable to be on hand, also is delighted to do his part on behalf of Modern Woodman Insurance.
“We do a lot of stuff around town,” Christofferson said. “We don’t really advertise. It’s just a fun thing to do when you can give these checks out. The main thing is we wanted to see these tiny houses (for the veterans) get the money because that’s what Harbor Lite was keying their contribution to.
“We like to do a lot of hands-on volunteerism, is, I guess, the best way to put it.”
Jeff Gustin, executive director of the Veterans Outreach of America, 1624 Yout St., said the joint donations by the Racine Cardboard Boat Race and Modern Woodman Insurance have been put to great use.
“It’s great to see other local organizations help out our organization,” he said. “We don’t have state or federal money, so any time something like this comes up and we get a donation of this size, it’s huge for us.”
One of the residents benefiting from the donations made for the maintenance of Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin is Michael Kane. He served as an overseas contractor for the Department of Defense and was in Afghanistan from 2007-11.
Kane put his heart into the construction of a cardboard boat and tank for the regatta. The experience proved to be therapeutic for him,
“One of the biggest things that I really enjoyed because of the fact I’m 70 percent service connected with PSTD (post traumatic stress disorder) was, with the way my mind races, I had the ability to go over there and work.
“There were nights where I was up 13 or 15 hours, by myself, at times, just working. Just jamming out the music, clearing my mind and thinking about the design process on this.
“For me to be able to have the opportunity to have a space, the opportunity to work with a medium, such as cardboard in the hopes of this thing actually floating ... the way that it channeled me, that was a really huge healing moment for me.
“I would have to say that was a life-changing moment for me. I couldn’t have happened at a better time.”
For more information on the Cardboard Boat Race, please visit www.racinecardboardboatrace.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.