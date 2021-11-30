Racine Camera Club celebrates 80 years

RACINE — In 1938, Leslie C. Nelson gathered some friends, neighbors and interested parties at his family-owned grocery store at 710 Grove Ave. for the inaugural meeting of the Racine Camera Club.

The purpose of the club was to promote all forms of photography through discussions, exhibitions, lectures, programs and contests.

Now, more than 80 years later, the club is still active and committed to that purpose.

To celebrate its belated 80-year anniversary, the club was honored Saturday by the Photographic Society of America.

Marty Welter, the Wisconsin membership director for the PSA, was on hand with a Membership Milestone Certificate to recognize the club’s longevity.

He said there were few photography clubs in the United States with that kind of record, and it was “very cool” that Wisconsin happened to host one of the few.

The Racine Camera Club is a member of the Wisconsin PSA, which is a chapter of the national PSA.

Get involved To learn more about the Racine Camera Club, go to testracinecameraclub.com, facebook.com/groups/260475913849 or search for "Racine Camera Club" on Facebook. Everyone is welcome, from beginners to advanced photographers. The only requirement is an interest in photography.

History

The history of the club reflects the incredible changes photography has experienced in 80 years.

In the same year the club was formed, the Eastman Kodak Co. introduced the first 35 mm camera made in the United States, in part to ensure there would be no disruption to the manufacture of its cameras if war broke out.

“Photography 80 years ago was a much different world,” Welter said.

In 1940, the club introduced a competition for color slides. People who are old enough may remember friends and neighbors gathering to watch someone’s slide show of a special trip or event.

Interestingly, before 1973 commercial prints were prohibited. This was not unusual, because developing the print was part of the art; however, that method did exclude those who did not have their own darkrooms.

In 2004, the club held its first competition for digital small print photos. Such was the popularity of digital photography that by 2013 the competition was exclusive to digital photography, and categories for slides and film were discontinued.

“The evolution of photography since we’ve been an organization has just been incredible, up to the latest digital cameras, and including smartphones,” Welter said.

Taking his smartphone out of his pocket, Welter said, “Aren’t these things amazing?”

He noted the excellent quality of cameras on the modern cellphone, and said they are something that should not be discounted by photography clubs.

“We should welcome the cellphone photographers because that’s part of the future,” Welter said. “That’s where we’re going as an organization, whether we like it or not.”

Nostalgia

The members of the Racine Camera Club who gathered for the ceremony expressed mixed feelings about past photography.

As one member noted, there was an art to developing prints.

He said he missed the era of developing in the darkroom and the process of creating photos.

However, as others pointed out, there was little fun in dropping event photos off to the developers and hoping for the best.

Were everyone’s eyes open in that group shot? Were there any odd shadows?

With modern cameras, even smartphone cameras, the photographer knows immediately whether they have the shot — and there is something to be said for that.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.