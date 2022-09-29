Racine, Caledonia trick-or-treat times announced

RACINE — Trick-or-treating in the City of Racine will be 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Caledonia's will be at the same time and day.
A few safety reminders for parents and kids:
Cross at street corners, use traffic signals and look both ways prior to crossing the street.
If you are ill, stay home.
Minimize spreading viruses by placing candy on a table instead of a bowl.
Put electronic devices down, keep your head up and walk across the street.
Always walk on sidewalks and paths; when one is not available, walk facing traffic.
Bring a flashlight or wear bright clothing to make yourself visible.
If you are driving a vehicle, allow yourself extra time to get to your location.
When driving, don’t forget to slow down and stay alert.
“Like so many kids, my children are already looking forward to trick-or-treating," stated Racine Mayor Cory Mason in a news release from the city Thursday. "Let’s have a fun and safe Halloween this year.”
In a letter regarding the case, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling wrote “I have complete faith in our community and our court system that when all facts are presented and thoroughly reviewed, the court will conclude the quick and brave actions taken by Deputy Drewitz and K-9 was well within his training and experience and completely an appropriate use of force to stop a very dangerous and resistive suspect."
Referring to the body camera video, “I had to watch a person, a human being, lay on the ground, handcuffed, begging and pleading with a sworn officer whose job it is to protect and serve … to call the dog off,” said Kelly Scroggins-Powell, executive director of Racine Women for Racial Justice. “I watched him scream in pain as the dog tore into his leg.”
Kevin Dubiak, the owner of Doobie’s Beer Joint, located within Elmwood Plaza at 3701 Durand Ave., was before the Public Safety and Licensing Committee on Monday due to a formal expression of concern issued in the wake of a serious car crash involving a driver who had just left the bar. After testimony, the committee members voted to “receive and file” the expression of concern on the condition Dubiak attend a Good Neighbor’s Meeting where he will meet with members of the Racine Police Department and the City Attorney’s Office.
Above: Elijah Sanders, 8, dressed as Superman under his jacket, helps hand out candy to trick-or-treaters with family friend Kayly Bruno of Racine, on Sunday during trick-or-treating in the City of Racine. Left: Jai’cion Clark, 2, dressed as a dog from Paw Patrol, picks a piece of candy from a bucket offered by Jennifer Perez of Racine on Sunday.