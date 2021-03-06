Racine businesses, new and established, help each other out

RACINE — Sometimes, Joey LeGath has more business than he can handle during fish fry season at his four pubs.

So, he told Joan Roehre, the owner of the new micro-venue space Social on Sixth, 324 Sixth St., he may send some parties her way to host if he can’t handle all the fish fry-loving traffic.

Racine businesses are not competitors; instead, they help each other out, Roehre said. She wants to be a part of that.

When Roehre told Kristina Campbell, owner of The Branch at 1501, that she would be opening a new business, Campbell asked her what she needed.

“When the first thing out of community members’ mouths are, ‘How can I help you?’ That’s what I’m talking about,” Roehre said.