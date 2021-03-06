Racine businesses, new and established, help each other out

RACINE — Sometimes, Joey LeGath has more business than he can handle during fish fry season at his four pubs.
So, he told Joan Roehre, the owner of the new micro-venue space Social on Sixth, 324 Sixth St., he may send some parties her way to host if he can’t handle all the fish fry-loving traffic.
Racine businesses are not competitors; instead, they help each other out, Roehre said. She wants to be a part of that.
When Roehre told Kristina Campbell, owner of The Branch at 1501, that she would be opening a new business, Campbell asked her what she needed.
“When the first thing out of community members’ mouths are, ‘How can I help you?’ That’s what I’m talking about,” Roehre said.
Roehre was formerly the executive director of Visioning a Greater Racine, a nonprofit organization dedicated to reinvigorating the area. So, she sees Social on Sixth as not just an event venue, but one for community meetings.
Any organization that wants to have a meeting at Social on Sixth can book their first get-together for free, Roehre said.
“I want inspiration to grow here,” Roehre said. “I want community change and impact to start here or build here.”
The first two house vendors Roehre has chosen to work with are both local: Boards by Emmie LLC, which will provide charcuterie boards for events, and the Main Project & Cafe, which will provide the venue’s “official chicken salad sandwich box lunches.”
And for Roehre’s grand opening, Roberta, a restaurant that shares an adjacent door with Social on Sixth, will be open so that customers will be able to visit both businesses.
“It’s raising the water for our own community,” Roehre said. “When the water raises, everybody’s boat gets lifted.”
