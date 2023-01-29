 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine business owner pleads to misdemeanors in attack on customer

RACINE — A business owner accused of attacking a customer in his store in 2021 accepted a plea agreement Friday in Racine County Circuit Court and will serve two years on probation and 90 days in the Racine County Jail with a work release option.

Iyad Alabed

Alabed

Iyad Alabed, 38, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery, endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and intentionally pointing a firearm at a human being.

He originally was charged with three counts of felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety for firing a handgun inside the store, endangering the people in the store at the time.

Case history

Racine Police Department officers were dispatched to One Stop Foods on May 4, 2021, after a report of a man down in the parking lot and another man with a firearm.

According to a criminal complaint, the first officer who arrived saw the store owner Alabed holding a gun.

Alabed reportedly told investigators that the man in the parking lot had been inside the store and had gestured as though he was armed, and threatened to kill Alabed.

Witnesses told investigators the man had been inside the store using “bad words” toward Alabed.

There was significant video evidence in the case from store surveillance cameras as well as bystanders with phones.

Video showed the man gesturing, reaching into the waist of his pants as though he had a firearm and pointing to his head.

Alabed pushed the “holdup alarm” and then grabbed a gun, which he used to punch his way through the Plexiglass that separated the checkout area from the rest of the store and hit the victim with the gun.

As walked around the Plexiglass, the gun discharged.

The man reportedly put his hands up to signal that he was surrendering, but Alabed continued to hit him.

According to the criminal complaint, the man was prevented from leaving by Alabed, who put him in a headlock.

The man eventually was able to leave the store, but Alabed followed him.

While the man was on the ground, Alabed pointed the gun at him and kicked the man 13 times.

Sentencing

Patrick Cafferty, who represented Alabed, characterized his client’s initial actions as self-defense, saying Alabed genuinely felt threatened.

Alabed agreed.

“This is not my character. I’m a friendly person,” he said. “I’m a people person … I truly thought my life was in danger.”

However, he acknowledged that “towards the end, yes, I did take it a little too far.”

Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz cited the extended beating.

“That’s not self-defense in my book,” he said. “That’s not even close to being self-defense. That’s an absolute beat down, is what that is.”

