Racine business owner denied a grant by mayor testifies before U.S. House subcommittee

“We were very upset and sad,” Dimple Navratil said of the city’s denial of the grant and the reasons for it. “We considered leaving the city. We considered selling the building and moving out.”

The background

On April 24, Denis Navratil attended a rally in Madison in opposition of the state’s Safer at Home order where he was interviewed by two television stations.

While Dimple Navratil said her husband did attend the rally, he wore a mask because he was concerned about the virus and stayed at the edge of the crowd and “was careful to maintain a safe distance from others.”

She said that he made two points in the television interviews: That if a liquor store or grocery store can safely serve its customers, retail stores could do the same, and that a person can be concerned about both the virus and the economic suffering it has caused.

Dimple Navratil contrasted the rally in Madison to protests following the shooting of George Floyd in Minneapolis, pointing out that no objects were thrown and no buildings were set on fire or looted.