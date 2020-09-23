Racine business owner denied a grant by mayor testifies before U.S. House subcommittee

A longtime Racine business owner who was denied COVID relief funds from the city due to her husband’s participation in a protest of state coronavirus restrictions testified before a subcommittee of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee Wednesday afternoon.
The purpose of Wednesday’s hearing before the Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship was to focus on the importance of immigrants to the United States economy, especially as they make up a significant portion of essential workers in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dimple Navratil, who co-owns Dimple’s Fine Imports in Downtown Racine with her husband, Denis Navratil, was born in India. She immigrated to the United States 28 year ago, and has been a citizen for more than 15 years
She has operated the business for 27 years, 21 of those in Downtown Racine. Navratil testified about the impact that COVID-19 had on her business and the City of Racine’s denial of a Small Business Emergency Assistance Fund grant to her business.
In the spring, the City of Racine awarded $900,000 in grants to small businesses affected by the novel coronavirus. In round one, 18 local businesses received grants up to $15,000 each and in round two 146 businesses received grants ranging from $2,500 to $6,500.
Mayor Cory Mason previously admitted that the denial to Dimple’s was at least partially based on Denis Navratil’s lack of compliance with state coronavirus restrictions.
“We were very upset and sad,” Dimple Navratil said of the city’s denial of the grant and the reasons for it. “We considered leaving the city. We considered selling the building and moving out.”
The background
On April 24, Denis Navratil attended a rally in Madison in opposition of the state’s Safer at Home order where he was interviewed by two television stations.
While Dimple Navratil said her husband did attend the rally, he wore a mask because he was concerned about the virus and stayed at the edge of the crowd and “was careful to maintain a safe distance from others.”
She said that he made two points in the television interviews: That if a liquor store or grocery store can safely serve its customers, retail stores could do the same, and that a person can be concerned about both the virus and the economic suffering it has caused.
Dimple Navratil contrasted the rally in Madison to protests following the shooting of George Floyd in Minneapolis, pointing out that no objects were thrown and no buildings were set on fire or looted.
“Apparently our mayor believes that he is not constrained by the Constitution that I swore allegiance to and that he swore to uphold,” Dimple Navratil said. “We have decided to fight this injustice and as such, I am grateful to live in the United States where the constitution is designed to protect the rights of citizens from abusive officials.”
She said she is pursuing a “just resolution” through the courts.
“Participating in mass gatherings outside of our community, such as the rally that was held at the State Capitol — such large gatherings have been linked to cases of COVID-19 around the state — and then returning to our City, only served to put our residents at unnecessary risk and, thus, factored into the funding consideration,” Mason previously said in a statement to The Journal Times.
In questions to Navratil during the hearing, subcommittee member U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colorado, also compared Denis Navratil’s participated in the rally to protests and riots condemning racial injustice, asking if he looted any businesses, set an Arby’s restaurant on fire or demeaned public safety officials. Dimple Navratil answered that her husband did none of those things.
Not staying quiet
Navratil said she couldn’t stay quiet about her experience being denied the grant and said she wanted to make sure others don’t have the same experience.
“I’m afraid you’re going to be joined by many other conservatives, anybody who questions authority in a town that’s run by liberal socialists are going to be discriminated against,” Buck said. “You can guarantee that.”
Mason could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday afternoon, but in a previous statement he said: “If an applicant was openly violating the statewide Safer at Home order and the public health emergency under which the City was operating to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus, that applicant would compete less favorably.
"When it comes to disbursing discretionary funds aimed at helping businesses who were sacrificing to protect public health, the City is not going to reward business owners who took reckless behaviors that risked the health of our community,” Mason continued.
