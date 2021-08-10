Racine Business Expo Aug. 14 at Bryant Center

RACINE — Racine County and the African American Chamber of Commerce Greater Racine will host a Business Expo from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive. The public is invited.
This family event will include food, music, painting class, health information, blood pressure testing, artwork, Cops 'N Kids book giveaway, fashion, raffle, games, haircuts for kids and a Birthing Project baby packet giveaway.
The Racine Mobile Vaccine Clinic will be on site giving COVID-19 vaccinations.
For more information, call 262-456-7427 or email aaccgr@dls.net.
