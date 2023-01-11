Racine business brings in $10k in donations for K-9 units

RACINE — For the fifth year in a row, Cans for K9s has been providing donations to local county police K9 units.

Alter Metal Recycling, 1339 17th St., collected $5,000 in scrap metal from the community for their annual “Cans for K-9s.” In addition to that, Alter will be matching the donation, making it $10,000, which will be spread five ways between five different police department’s K-9 units — City of Racine, Sturtevant, Mount Pleasant, Caledonia and Racine County Sheriff’s Office. Each department has been issued $2,000 from the donations collected.

Alter has been collecting donations for the departments since 2017, missing a year during the pandemic, and the size of the donation has increased gradually each year.

Damon Hassell, Facility manager for Alter, likes to work with different organizations in the community, to do other fundraisers like this.

“This program is one hundred percent community driven, by people in the community and the people that work here,” Hassell said. “We want to continue to grow this, and we need the community’s help and want them to know about it, that they can donate their scrap and cans and any other scrap material into this program.”

Hassell continued to explain that the scrap that people donate to Cans for K-9s is accumulated and at the end of the year the final cost is determined, with Alter matching the cost dollar for dollar.

“I would like to be cutting checks for ten thousand per department,” Hassell. “If we can grow it and get the community involved.”

In 2021, Alter worked with Racine Women for Racial Justice in the “Going Green for the Green” initiative which collected $5,000 for the organization in a month.

Another reason Hassel likes to organize these fundraisers is to bring more awareness to recycling.

“Anybody can go out there and just hand out money,” Hassell said. “But one of the goals we at Alter want to do is educate people about the values of recycling, and what that recycling does for the environment.”

Hassell also said that Alter is willing to work with any 501©(3), a nonprofit organization, for similar initiatives, they just have to reach out to them.

Most of the K-9 units in the county are funded by donations. While some of the departments in the county have funding for things such as food for the dogs, much of the training, maintenance and care, for the animal as well as obtaining new dogs, is dependent on outside help.

If anything like an unexpected vet bill for Simba, the police dog for the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, private money collected like this would cover it, said Nathan Poelmann, deputy for the sheriff’s office and Simba’s handler.

