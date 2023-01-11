 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Cans for K9s

Racine business brings in $10k in donations for K-9 units

  • 0
The county's finest... and furriest.

Staff for Alter Metal Recycling, 1339 17th St., along with K-9 officers and handlers around the county and City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason attend a ceremony Tuesday to present the county K-9 units with a check for $10,000. 

 Alex Rodriguez

RACINE — For the fifth year in a row, Cans for K9s has been providing donations to local county police K9 units.

Alter Metal Recycling, 1339 17th St., collected $5,000 in scrap metal from the community for their annual “Cans for K-9s.” In addition to that, Alter will be matching the donation, making it $10,000, which will be spread five ways between five different police department’s K-9 units — City of Racine, Sturtevant, Mount Pleasant, Caledonia and Racine County Sheriff’s Office. Each department has been issued $2,000 from the donations collected.

The pup patrol

Rhea, left, a six-year-old German Shepard that works in the K-9 unit for Sturtevant, plays next to her Caledonia counter part, two-year-old Louie, Tuesday morning as their handlers, Tonia Lamster and Cory Radke, hold their toys. Sturtevant and Caledonia are two of the five departments to receive a donation from Alter Metal Recycling's Cans for K-9s initiative. 

Alter has been collecting donations for the departments since 2017, missing a year during the pandemic, and the size of the donation has increased gradually each year.

Damon Hassell, Facility manager for Alter, likes to work with different organizations in the community, to do other fundraisers like this.

People are also reading…

“This program is one hundred percent community driven, by people in the community and the people that work here,” Hassell said. “We want to continue to grow this, and we need the community’s help and want them to know about it, that they can donate their scrap and cans and any other scrap material into this program.”

Hassell continued to explain that the scrap that people donate to Cans for K-9s is accumulated and at the end of the year the final cost is determined, with Alter matching the cost dollar for dollar.

“I would like to be cutting checks for ten thousand per department,” Hassell. “If we can grow it and get the community involved.”

In 2021, Alter worked with Racine Women for Racial Justice in the “Going Green for the Green” initiative which collected $5,000 for the organization in a month.

Another reason Hassel likes to organize these fundraisers is to bring more awareness to recycling.

Dancing is apart of a police dog's regimen

Cory Radke, K-9 officer for the Caledonia Police Department, dances with his police dog, Louie, outside of Alter Metal Recycling, 1339 17th St., Tuesday. Radke and Louis were awarded $2,000 by Alter as part of the "Cans for K-9's" initiative, which Alter does annually to provide funds to K-9 units throughout the county.

“Anybody can go out there and just hand out money,” Hassell said. “But one of the goals we at Alter want to do is educate people about the values of recycling, and what that recycling does for the environment.”

Hassell also said that Alter is willing to work with any 501©(3), a nonprofit organization, for similar initiatives, they just have to reach out to them.

Most of the K-9 units in the county are funded by donations. While some of the departments in the county have funding for things such as food for the dogs, much of the training, maintenance and care, for the animal as well as obtaining new dogs, is dependent on outside help.

If anything like an unexpected vet bill for Simba, the police dog for the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, private money collected like this would cover it, said Nathan Poelmann, deputy for the sheriff’s office and Simba’s handler.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Raised just outside of McHenry, Illinois, Alex is the business reporter and staff photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter: @arodatjt

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine man accused of stalking, strangling woman

Racine man accused of stalking, strangling woman

A Racine man was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, strangulation and suffocation and stalking resulting in bodily harm, three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor count of telephone harassment.

Mount Pleasant man charged with 10 robberies between Sept. 2-Dec. 31

Mount Pleasant man charged with 10 robberies between Sept. 2-Dec. 31

A 19-year-old Mount Pleasant man was charged with 10 felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, two felony counts of attempted burglary of a building or dwelling and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Neuroscientists recover lost memories using common asthma drug

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News