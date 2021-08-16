 Skip to main content
Racine, Burlington public school students to have access to free breakfast & lunch throughout school year
alert top story
RUSD AND BASD

Racine, Burlington public school students to have access to free breakfast & lunch throughout school year

RACINE — Burlington Area School District and Racine Unified School District will both participate in the Seamless Summer Option through the academic year, allowing them to provide free meals to enrolled students.

The districts plan to partake in the newly extended Seamless Summer Option, which typically allows schools to provide free meals during summer or school vacation. The United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service waived the requirement, citing COVID-19 concerns. The move, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction Director Jessica Sharkus, was part of an effort to keep students fed through the pandemic.

“As we saw since the onset of the pandemic, schools and communities have worked tirelessly to ensure students are fed,” Sharkus said. “It truly has been a combined effort, and the USDA’s waiver to extend the National School Lunch Program’s Seamless Summer Option through the 2021-22 school year maintains access to healthy meals at no cost to students and their families. Districts and private schools that have signed up for the Seamless Summer Option will continue to provide all students, regardless of traditional eligibility requirements, this access and continue meeting the needs of their students during the pandemic.”

The program, according to BASD registration information, provides students in K-12 with lunch and breakfast so long as they take all of the required components; for lunch, this means the meal must include a meat or meat alternative, grain, milk, fruit and vegetable. For breakfast, the meal must include grain, fruit or vegetable and milk.

Burlington School Board President Peter Turke applauded the district’s participation in the program.

Peter Turke

Turke
Stacy Tapp

Tapp

“We applaud our administration’s work to utilize federal funds to make this program available to our families and recognize the importance of making certain all our student learners have access to a healthy breakfast and lunch,” Turke said in a message.

The program also allows for administration flexibility, according to RUSD spokeswoman Stacy Tapp, including menu options, meal times, monitoring and other operational functions. Tapp also noted that the district will receive more reimbursement for the meals, which will help offset additional costs resulting from supply chain issues.

Participating RUSD locations

  • Bull Early Education Center
  • Case High School
  • Dr. Jones
  • Fratt
  • Gifford K-8
  • Gilmore Fine Arts
  • Horlick
  • Janes
  • Jefferson 
  • Jerstad-Ageholm K-8
  • S.C. Johnson
  • Julian Thomas
  • Knapp
  • Mitchell K-8
  • RUSD Montessori
  • Olympia Brown
  • Park
  • Racine Alternative Learning
  • The R.E.A.L. School
  • Red Apple
  • Roosevelt 
  • Schulte
  • Starbuck
  • Wadewitz
  • Walden III
  • West Ridge
