Racine budget includes plans to expand development department, manage RENTS program

RACINE — Despite a tough budget year, a year in which 24 positions are set to be eliminated to save money, the city is considering expanding the Department of City Development, in part to manage its new program dealing with rental properties.
The proposal is included in Racine’s 2021 budget.
State statute limits cities’ and villages’ operational levy to the same amount as the year before plus an addition equal to net new construction. For the 2021 budget, that was 0.18%, or approximately $65,000. For reference, the city’s liability insurance went up $100,000 — in other words, a single line item was more than the city could raise in revenue.
Kathleen Fischer, interim city administrator and budget director, referred to the levy restraints as a “straitjacket” that prevented the city from raising even enough revenue for cost of living or inflation.
Fischer presented a graph during a recent budget hearing to show how the City of Racine compared to other municipalities in Racine County when it comes to development. That 0.18% put the City of Racine at the bottom of the pack.
Mount Pleasant, in contrast, had 9.75% net new construction and Racine County as a whole averaged 3.15% net new construction.
“I would love 3%,” Fischer said.
Expanding City Development
“In order to expand the city’s tax base, which is one of the core functions of city development, we need to have something in the neighborhood of $100 million per year in net new construction,” said Bill Bowers, director of city development. “The Department of City Development is responsible for a lot of the things necessary to increase development — and it’s about to take on more responsibility.”
To meet that responsibility, the city has proposed expanding the department in its 2021 budget.
The proposal would move the assessor’s office to city development and create a new department, the Neighborhood Enhancement Division, bringing the number of divisions in the department up to six.
NED was given the responsibility of implementation and management of the RENTS Ordinance that went into effect earlier this year and works to address issues in Racine’s rental market. RENTS stands for Rental Empowerment and Neighborhood Tenant Services.
Support Local Journalism
Additionally, the proposal would increase personnel in city development by three new positions: assistant director of city development, manager of NED, and code enforcement inspector.
These positions will be funded in part with $500,000 in funds from Community Development Block Grants. A fourth position is being moved from the Health Department to City Development in a role that is basically an environmental health inspector for the city.
Alderman Jeffrey Peterson questioned the move to add staff, noting the city had eliminated 21 public safety positions in the 2021 budget.
In response, Bowers said that historically the city did have a director and assistant director, though it’s been a number of years since that has been true. Bowers added the scope and scale of the department necessitated the assistant director and other personnel additions.
“I think it’s important at this point in time that the city is in full-court press to expand the tax base,” Bowers said. “For every development that you see, there are probably thousands of hours spent with developers and other folks, and there might be several that never come to fruition, but they require all the work that the one that gets through does.”
Further, he added, insufficient staff could lead to a backlog, creating a bottleneck the city would not be able to address for lack of personnel.
Bowers also addressed the development of existing acreage within the city, noting there were challenges and opportunities.
One of the challenges, of course, is the brownfields, areas where the contamination in the ground from previous use prevents them from being used for development. Bowers said his department will be working with EPA to clean up the sites and on grants to help fund reclamation.
There are also opportunities on some of the city’s empty lots, known as infield developments, where the city will be looking at redevelopment.
The first sites city development will work on are the ones that already have interest from developers, Bowers said.
Bowers was asked if rehabbing a home counted as net new construction. He gave a conditional “yes,” explaining that if the rehab is extensive — if it included a roof, windows, doors, modern fixtures — it could count as net new construction. “It’s not just a kitchen remodel, it’s a comprehensive change to the property,” he said.
The 2021 City of Racine budget adoption hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 12.
Past discussions are posted to the city’s Facebook page: City of Racine, On the Lake.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.