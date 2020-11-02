Racine budget includes plans to expand development department, manage RENTS program

These positions will be funded in part with $500,000 in funds from Community Development Block Grants. A fourth position is being moved from the Health Department to City Development in a role that is basically an environmental health inspector for the city.

Alderman Jeffrey Peterson questioned the move to add staff, noting the city had eliminated 21 public safety positions in the 2021 budget.

In response, Bowers said that historically the city did have a director and assistant director, though it’s been a number of years since that has been true. Bowers added the scope and scale of the department necessitated the assistant director and other personnel additions.

“I think it’s important at this point in time that the city is in full-court press to expand the tax base,” Bowers said. “For every development that you see, there are probably thousands of hours spent with developers and other folks, and there might be several that never come to fruition, but they require all the work that the one that gets through does.”