Racine Bridal Showcase scheduled for Feb. 5 | Over 40 venders to attend

STURTEVANT— Take care of steps before you take the ones down the aisle.

The Racine Bridal Showcase

The Racine Bridal Showcase

The 11th annual Racine Bridal Showcase will take place Feb. 5 at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The showcase will host over 40 vendors ranging from venues, photographers and family and financial planners; anything you would need to help with your big day and beyond. All vendors will have raffles guests can enter to win prizes like free services or gift baskets.

Roma Lodge

People gather around Roma Lodges' vender table during a past Racine Bridal Showcase event.

Fountain Banquet Hall will also have a cash bar at the event, so guests can indulge while they browse the vendors.

The event is free to the public and open for anybody to attend, but it is recommended to register yourself and whoever is coming along with you.

For a full list of vendors and to pre-register for the event, visit go.journaltimes.com/racinebridal2023

The Racine Bridal Showcase is a Wisconn Valley Media Group event and is sponsored by Fountain Banquet Hall, Rasmussen Diamonds and the DeKoven Center.

A proposal doesn’t mean a diamond ring. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Minted. 
