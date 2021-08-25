Racine Brewing Company to close permanently Sept. 30

RACINE — The Racine Brewing Company, located on 303 Main St., announced Wednesday it will be permanently closing shop on Sept. 30.

The owners said their decision came as the result of the long-term "catastrophic" effects COVID-19 has had on the business, and countless other local businesses nationwide.

“We’ve loved observing how RBC took on a life of its own, transforming into a place that people loved not just to enjoy a great beer, but to meet friends, bring their families, and hold events,” said owners Angie and Andy Molina in a statement shared on Facebook Wednesday afternoon. “We love that people feel like they are at home here.”