Racine Brewing Company auctioning off equipment

RACINE — After closing their doors in September, the owners of Racine Brewing Co. are auctioning off their brewing and bar equipment.
According to the online auction page, owners Angie and Andy Molina are auctioning off professional-grade brewing equipment and their bar/seating area.
Items include:
- Fermenter
- 115-gallon tanks
- Grain roller mill
- Soda kegs
- Plate chiller/heat exchanger
- Walk-in cooler
- Refrigerator
- Tables and chairs
- Point of sale system
- Speakers
To view the full list of auction items, visit bit.ly/2XAfYZG. According to the auction site, the “auction starts ending” at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25.