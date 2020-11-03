Racine Branch NAACP to hold election: Here's how members can vote

RACINE — The Racine Branch of NAACP is prioritizing the safety of its members and is providing three options for voting in its Nov. 14 branch election of officers and at-large members of the executive committee. They are:
- Absentee ballot: Absentee ballots have been mailed to current active members of the branch along with a stamped return envelope. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 10 to be eligible in the election.
- Ballot drop-off: Ballots must be received by 3 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Racine Branch office, 1633 Racine St. There is a mail slot in the door.
- Drive-thru voting: Drive-thru voting will be available for current, active members at the Racine Branch Office, 1633 Racine St., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 14. Masks are required.
For more information about the ballot, election process or membership information, contact Danielle Johnson, secretary, via email at naacp.office@gmail.com.
Wisconsin NAACP Criminal Justice Chairman Corey Prince addresses the crowd
Alderman John Tate II addresses allies' rally
Marching for justice
Marching for justice, led by Carl Fields
Black Americans rally reaches 14th St. and Wisconsin Ave.
Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church shows solidarity
NBA All-Star and Racine native Caron Butler takes the megaphone
Alfonso Gardner, of Racine, shows off his "Make America Obama Again" hat
Sakinah Abdullah, of Racine, wears a shirt honoring her parents, the Sabirs, who helped bring Juneteenth to Racine
Kameron West passes out water
Tiwan Strong sings "A Change Is Gonna Come"
