Racine Branch NAACP to hold election: Here's how members can vote
Racine Branch NAACP to hold election: Here's how members can vote

RACINE — The Racine Branch of NAACP is prioritizing the safety of its members and is providing three options for voting in its Nov. 14 branch election of officers and at-large members of the executive committee. They are:

  • Absentee ballot: Absentee ballots have been mailed to current active members of the branch along with a stamped return envelope. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 10 to be eligible in the election.
  • Ballot drop-off: Ballots must be received by 3 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Racine Branch office, 1633 Racine St. There is a mail slot in the door.
  • Drive-thru voting: Drive-thru voting will be available for current, active members at the Racine Branch Office, 1633 Racine St., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 14. Masks are required.

For more information about the ballot, election process or membership information, contact Danielle Johnson, secretary, via email at naacp.office@gmail.com.

