RACINE — A 14-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound on Sunday night, Racine police said in a news release. The boy, reportedly in critical condition, was taken to the emergency room at Ascension All Saints Hospital, then flown to Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa by Flight for Life helicopter.
Police responded to a report of shooting at 6:17 p.m. in the 2800 block of Wright Avenue. Officers located the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his back/leg area, the news release stated.
No one is in custody in the incident, which remains under investigation, the new release stated.