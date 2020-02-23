Racine Boy Scout turns newspaper dispensers into Little Free Libraries

RACINE — A Case High School senior is giving new life to old Journal Times newspaper dispensers while also providing a way for students and veterans to get their hands on new reading material.
Reese Rognsvoog, 17, repurposed four of the metal boxes that previously contained newspapers for sale, transforming them into Little Free Libraries.
The completion of the project will essentially make Rognsvoog an Eagle Scout, the highest rank possible in the Boy Scouts of America. He’s a member of Racine’s Troop 222.
Rognsvoog wanted to use his Eagle Scout project as a way to promote literacy, as he enjoys reading himself and knows that Racine Unified has literacy-related goals.
“I decided I could either build something or repurpose something,” Rognsvoog said. “So I decided to reach out to The Journal Times and they were very willing to donate the four dispensers that I used for my project.”
Rognsvoog began planning for the project in September, and started the physical work on the dispensers in January.
He delivered his first libraries on Tuesday afternoon to Knapp Elementary School, 2701 17th St., and Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, 1624 Yout St. He planned to deliver the additional libraries to the REAL School, 10116 Stellar Ave., and Julian Thomas Elementary School, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
As soon as the Little Free Library was in place in the main office at Knapp just after the end of classes on Tuesday, students wanted to know what it was, how it worked and if they could take a book.
Little Free Libraries are containers where people can take a book or leave a book, giving neighborhoods access to free reading material and a place to exchange books.
“I was a little astonished,” Rognsvoog said of the immediate enthusiasm from Knapp students. “I had thought that maybe over time kids would start using it and maybe it would grow, but to see that the kids were so interested in something new that came to their school was really astounding. I think that’s awesome.”
To make the dispensers into Little Free Libraries, Rognsvoog sanded off some rust, put on two coats of paint and enlisted some artist friends for help creating stencils and painting on each school’s logo.
He also removed one spring from each of the boxes to reduce the force with which the doors snap closed and installed a shelf for the books.
The goal of the Eagle Scout project is for the Boy Scout to take initiative for leading and organizing it.
Rognsvoog said during the process he learned about the importance of clear communication and time management.
Rognsvoog stocked the Little Free Library at Knapp with books donated by his troop, and planned to do the same with the other school libraries. He added that the box at Veterans Outreach would need donations of adult books.
Jamie Racine, Racine Unified’s community schools manager, described the Little Free Library as a “huge asset” to Knapp and Julian Thomas elementary schools, the district’s two community schools.
“Having Reese do this work, he’s not only serving as a role model for our younger students and the positive impact that you can have in middle school, high school, after you leave Knapp or Julian Thomas but also allows for another avenue for our community to be a part in giving back to our students in providing books and advocating the use of that little free library,” Racine said.
Rognsvoog received help from Racine Unified in picking which schools would get the libraries. The REAL School was chosen because it doesn’t have a library of its own, while Knapp and Julian Thomas are both community schools. It was Rognsvoog’s idea to add in Veterans Outreach.
Knapp’s directing Principal Rich Wytonick said that Rognsvoog’s contribution to the school speaks to the kinds of students who are coming out of Racine Unified schools and its Academies of Racine career pathway program.
“He seemed extremely excited to donate it, it seems like he’s found his niche and I think that’s fantastic,” Wytonick said. “And wanting to give back is obviously what we preach to kids from when they start school.”
Contributing to Rognsvoog’s project were The Journal Times, the Racine Public Library and Racine Unified School District.