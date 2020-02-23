Racine Boy Scout turns newspaper dispensers into Little Free Libraries

As soon as the Little Free Library was in place in the main office at Knapp just after the end of classes on Tuesday, students wanted to know what it was, how it worked and if they could take a book.

Little Free Libraries are containers where people can take a book or leave a book, giving neighborhoods access to free reading material and a place to exchange books.

“I was a little astonished,” Rognsvoog said of the immediate enthusiasm from Knapp students. “I had thought that maybe over time kids would start using it and maybe it would grow, but to see that the kids were so interested in something new that came to their school was really astounding. I think that’s awesome.”

To make the dispensers into Little Free Libraries, Rognsvoog sanded off some rust, put on two coats of paint and enlisted some artist friends for help creating stencils and painting on each school’s logo.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He also removed one spring from each of the boxes to reduce the force with which the doors snap closed and installed a shelf for the books.

The goal of the Eagle Scout project is for the Boy Scout to take initiative for leading and organizing it.

Rognsvoog said during the process he learned about the importance of clear communication and time management.