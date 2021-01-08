Racine Belles get the bobblehead treatment

RACINE — The Milwaukee-based National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has created bobbleheads honoring starters of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, including Racine Belles legend Sophie Kurys.
This limited-edition bobblehead is the first bobblehead created of Kurys and is one of 13 bobbleheads available in the new AAGPBL All-Star series featuring the league’s top players. Bobbleheads also include former players from the Fort Wayne Daisies, Grand Rapids Chicks, Kenosha Comets, Muskegon Lassies, Rockford Peaches and South Bend Blue Sox. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum also unveiled a vintage South Bend Blue Sox Bobblehead similar to the 1960s classic bobblehead style.
The bobblehead features Kurys dressed in Racine’s gold and brown uniform on a baseball field base, making a throw from her second base position.
Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 500, and are only available for purchase at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's online store.
The Kurys bobblehead will sell for $30 each and $25 each for the vintage bobbleheads.
Kurys, a Flint, Mich., native, was a founding member of the AAGPBL which began play in 1943. She played for the Racine Belles from 1943 to 1951. Kurys was named the AAGPBL Player of the Year in 1946, was a four-time All-Star, and a member of championship teams in 1943 and 1946.
Nicknamed “Tina Cobb” and “Flint Flash,” Kurys was the greatest base stealer in AAGPBL history. She finished with 1,114 stolen bases in her career, including a career-high 201 (in 203 attempts) in 1946 — a single season professional record that still stands today. Kurys also holds the all-time AAGPBL record for 688 runs scored and 117 single-season runs. She ranks third with 859 hits and 522 walks.
Kurys passed away in 2013 at the age of 87 due to complications from surgery.
In 1992, the motion picture “A League of Their Own” was released, starting Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna and telling the story of the AAGPBL’s founding and the seasons that followed.
“We are thrilled to add to our growing AAGPBL bobblehead collection by honoring 13 of the league’s star players,” said National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO, Phil Sklar.