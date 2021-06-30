 Skip to main content
Racine beaches will be closed Thursday and Friday, life-threatening waves predicted
Racine beaches will be closed Thursday and Friday, life-threatening waves predicted

Racine North Beach

A group of runners passing by the Lake Michigan Pathway on June 2, heading for the direction of the beach. The public is being advised to avoid Lake Michigan and areas near it Thursday and Friday due to expected life-threatening waves.

 Michael Izquierdo

RACINE — The National Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement Wednesday afternoon warning of dangerous swimming conditions on North Beach for Thursday.

In response, North Beach will be closed beginning at 10 a.m., with staff to be on-site enforce the closure. The dangerous conditions are expected because of high waves and winds, with life-threatening waves of 3-6 feet expected. Rip currents are also possible according to the statement.

“There is a high swim risk Thursday afternoon through Friday. Life-threatening waves and currents are expected. Stay out of the water, and stay away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls,” states an alert from the National Weather Service.

That alert covered multiple counties in addition to Racine. They include Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, Walworth and Kenosha.

Thunderstorms are also possible Thursday.

In the month of June, rip currents in Lake Michigan were blamed for three deaths of youth, one of whom reportedly was unable to swim, off of Racine’s beaches.

Swimming outside of beaches is being encouraged. The county is in the process of giving away 950 free passes to the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center, 2800 Ohio St., operated by the Racine Family YMCA. Passes are also available for pick-up on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Dennis Kornwolf Racine County Center, 1717 Taylor Ave.

