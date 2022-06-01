Racine beaches to officially open Saturday

RACINE — The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) will open North Beach on Saturday, June 4. Lifeguards will be on duty at that time and will begin guarding from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. For the safety of all in the park, beach and swim areas, residents are asked to observe the following:
- No motorboats, windsurfers or floating devices are allowed in the protected swim area.
- Do not block the area in front of the lifeguard chairs, boats or rescue boards.
- Swim only in the protected area. Lifeguards may restrict the swimming area for safety when hazardous conditions are present.
Alcoholic beverages (except within Racine’s Beachside Oasis area), motorized vehicles, glass containers, bonfires and pets are not allowed in the park and beach area by City of Racine ordinance.
For daily water conditions at North Beach, check the City of Racine website at CityofRacine.org.
North Beach parks close at 10 p.m.
People are also reading…
This summer, there will be added safety measures at the beach, including remote control buoys controlled by lifeguards capable of going 23 mph.