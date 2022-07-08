Racine beaches to be closed for swimming through Saturday morning

RACINE — At least through the morning of Saturday, July 9, Racine’s beaches will be closed to swimming “due to dangerous currents,” the Racine Public Health Department said Friday.

Five people died off the coast of Racine in Lake Michigan last summer, with several of those deaths being blamed on currents and riptides.

North Beach was closed for swimming Thursday because of high E. coli. Zoo Beach on Thursday was still open for swimming but under advisory because of E. coli.