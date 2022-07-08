 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine beaches to be closed for swimming through Saturday morning

Drowning north of Zoo Beach

This pier by Racine's beaches is near where a man entered the water and was pulled from it unconscious late in the afternoon of Aug. 22, 2021, after saving two children who were his relatives. The man, identified as Thomas J. Walker from Missouri, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

 ADAM ROGAN,

RACINE — At least through the morning of Saturday, July 9, Racine’s beaches will be closed to swimming “due to dangerous currents,” the Racine Public Health Department said Friday.

Five people died off the coast of Racine in Lake Michigan last summer, with several of those deaths being blamed on currents and riptides.

North Beach was closed for swimming Thursday because of high E. coli. Zoo Beach on Thursday was still open for swimming but under advisory because of E. coli.

