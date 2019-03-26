RACINE — A recent Racine County Bar Association poll shows that its members overwhelmingly found incumbent Jon Fredrickson more qualified than his challenger attorney Jamie McClendon for the judge seat in Branch 7 of the Racine County Circuit Court.
Racine County Bar Association members were asked to vote on the qualifications of the candidates in the upcoming April 2 election.
In late September, former Gov. Scott Walker appointed Fredrickson to serve in Branch 7 of the County Circuit Court. Fredrickson replaced Charles Constantine, who retired after 22 years on the bench.
Before being appointed judge, Fredrickson, of Caledonia, worked as an attorney in private practice in Milwaukee. McClendon, of Racine, is an attorney in private practice and a former public defender in Racine and Ozaukee counties.
Racine County Bar Association members were asked to vote for the candidate they believe to be most qualified for the position, based on their personal knowledge, investigation or experience.
Results showed that Fredrickson received 88 votes, while challenger McClendon received 10 votes. Eight Racine County Bar Association members cast votes believing that both Fredrickson and McClendon were equally qualified.
The results of the judicial qualification poll, which were released on March 18, were then tabulated by the Courts Committee. The candidates were offered the opportunity to be present for the ballot tabulation.
Questions can be directed to Racine County Bar Association President Peter Wyant at info@racinelawyers.com.
Incumbent Judge Maureen Martinez is unopposed in the April election for Branch 3 circuit judge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.