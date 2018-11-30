RACINE — The City of Racine will be awarded $6,190,906 for at least six new electric buses from the Volkswagen Transit Capital Assistance Grant Program, the second-greatest allotment statewide from the program, the city announced Friday.
Funding became available from the state because the car manufacture, Volkswagen, admitted to violating the Federal Clean Air Act in a lawsuit brought against the company after it was discovered the vehicle emissions were intentionally misreported.
Volkswagon admitted to violating the federal Clean Air Act from 2009-16 by selling nearly 590,000 2.0-liter and 3.0-liter diesel engine vehicles that utilized software designed to cheat on federal emissions tests by reporting inaccurate data on nitrogen-oxide emissions.
The company was order to pay a settlement of $2.9 billion to states. Wisconsin received $67.1 million of that settlement, and made $32 million of that available via grants to municipalities to replace aging buses. In September, the city applied for the grant with a request for new electric buses, which also includes the costs of infrastructure upgrades and charging stations.
“This is exciting news for several reasons,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason stated. “It’s good for the city budget, allowing us to have a dedicated funding source to replace some of our aging buses.
“This also helps us keep our commitment to reducing the city’s carbon footprint, and it allows us to be innovative as a smart city.”
Eight other Wisconsin cities and Milwaukee County received grants. The City of Appleton will receive the greatest amount, $7,688,850, to replace 15 buses.
More information can be found at the Wisconsin Department of Administration website: doa.wi.gov/Pages/vwsettlementwisconsin.aspx
More empty busses. Great day for Racine.
Interesting pic would be of a Racine electric bus sitting and waiting for a long coal train to pass in it's way delivering the fuel that will create electrical energy that powers the bus that is designed to mitigate pollution. Wonder how much power the bus uses for HVAC while it's sitting there on a hot or cold day, or for lighting or communications? Interesting if you think about it--------
