RACINE — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Thursday that the City of Racine is receiving an additional $373,170 to help clean up and redevelop brownfield sites.
Since 2008, EPA has awarded Racine $1.8 million for its Brownfield’s Revolving Loan (RLF) Program. Racine will use the new funds to continue its progress in reusing vacant and abandoned properties and turning them into community assets such as housing, recreation and open space, health facilities, social services and commerce opportunities.
EPA announced a total of $9.3 million in supplemental funding to 24 recipients across the country that have demonstrated success in using their RLFs.
“This Brownfield’s supplemental funding will provide additional resources to 24 communities with a proven track record of success so they can continue their progress revitalizing their local economy and improving the health and well-being of their community,” stated EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.
“We are proud to report that a majority of communities receiving these supplemental funds have Opportunity Zones within their jurisdiction, which means we are reaching communities most in need.”
Recipients of EPA brownfield RLF funding provide low-interest loans and sub-grants to carry out cleanup activities at brownfield sites. When loans are repaid, the loan amount is returned to the fund and re-lent to other borrowers, providing an ongoing source of capital within a community. To date, EPA RLF grantees across the country have completed 694 cleanups and attracted approximately 42,000 jobs and $8 billion in public and private funding.
A majority of the communities receiving supplemental funds have census tracks designated as federal Opportunity Zones within their jurisdiction. An Opportunity Zone is an economically distressed community where new investment, under certain conditions, may be eligible for preferential tax treatment.
