Racine artist wants to paint 'BLACK HUMANITY NOW' on street in front of courthouse

Terry said he hopes that after the painting is done, a memorial can be erected on Wisconsin Avenue too, honoring “black folks killed by police ... that’s part of American history we don’t talk about. These are lives. These are human lives.”

Importance of art

Art projects such as this are common during moments of civil unrest and social upheaval, said Racine County Supervisor Nick Demske, whose 1st District includes the south side of Racine.

“The arts have always been a critical element in every human movement throughout history,” said Demske, who also is the chair of the Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission. “There are things that the arts can change in human hearts and minds that nothing else can change. That protests can’t change. That legislature can’t change. That even traditional education can’t change … It can inspire.

“It’s not an ends to itself. It can inspire change and be the seed for change for future generations.”

Street art has popped up in the city in other spots over the past week.