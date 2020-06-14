Racine artist wants to paint 'BLACK HUMANITY NOW' on street in front of courthouse

RACINE — Scott Terry wants to make people uncomfortable. Not in a bad way. In a constructive way.
Terry, an educator and artist who founded the Sentinel Mentors initiative in Racine, wants to paint the words “BLACK HUMANITY NOW” on Wisconsin Avenue right in front of the Racine County Courthouse, the Law Enforcement Center and the rear of the County Jail.
The original plan had been to paint “BLACK LIVES MATTER” on a Racine street, similar to what has been seen in Washington D.C. on a street leading to the White House, and in public places in Oakland, Calif., Charlotte, N.C.; Seattle, Dallas and more than a dozen other major U.S. cities.
In Raleigh, N.C., the words “End Racism Now” have been painted in large block letters on the street that leads to the state capital.
In Madison, the words “DEFUND POLICE” have been painted on a road leading to the State Capitol.
As in Raleigh, Terry wants to paint a different phrase in Racine, while still standing with the Black Lives Matter movement.
“We want something different, something unique, our own stamp unique to Racine,” Terry said. “We want to remind people that black people are human ... we want that now. We’ve had 400 years of biased administrations, unjust laws, discrimination, oppression, Jim Crow, red-lining, all these tactics came into play to minimize our influence in the world.”
In a statement, he said: “This project will make some people uncomfortable, and that’s what we want. We want the city to become uncomfortable being the second-worst city for black folk in America (according to a study by 24/7 Wall St.); a daily reminder that we must dig deeper to eradicate the school-to-prison pipeline, end mass incarceration and end the pandemic of police brutality against black folk.”
To do that legally, since Wisconsin Avenue is a city-owned street, a proposal for artwork on public property “would need to go through the committee process and be approved by the Common Council,” Shannon Powell, the city’s communications director, said in an email.
The project has support. Nearly 2,000 people had signed an online petition, “Racine Black Lives Matter Street Art,” as of Friday morning. A Facebook group supporting the effort has more than 115 members.
Terry said he hopes that after the painting is done, a memorial can be erected on Wisconsin Avenue too, honoring “black folks killed by police ... that’s part of American history we don’t talk about. These are lives. These are human lives.”
Importance of art
Art projects such as this are common during moments of civil unrest and social upheaval, said Racine County Supervisor Nick Demske, whose 1st District includes the south side of Racine.
“The arts have always been a critical element in every human movement throughout history,” said Demske, who also is the chair of the Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission. “There are things that the arts can change in human hearts and minds that nothing else can change. That protests can’t change. That legislature can’t change. That even traditional education can’t change … It can inspire.
“It’s not an ends to itself. It can inspire change and be the seed for change for future generations.”
Street art has popped up in the city in other spots over the past week.
On the plywood used to board up the now-permanently closed LUX Beauty Salon on Monument Square, graffiti art shows the letters BLM (short for Black Lives Matter) and a figure with an upraised first in front of a cloud of smoke. Those pieces were created by artist T.J. Zagar, who was invited by the building’s owner to use the boarded-up storefront as a community art project.
At the intersection of Washington Avenue and 11th Street, a painting on a large slab of plywood rests against a building. On it, the words “Stand Strong” fly over a raised white-and-black fist along with the names of 10 people of color who were killed by law enforcement in the past two decades.
Sparking conversations
When someone who hasn’t been supportive of the Black Lives Matter Movement sees the words “BLACK HUMANITY NOW” painted on a street, Terry said, he hopes it will lead to question-asking, to continue inspiring questions about what “Black Lives Matter” means and to lead to ongoing discussions around dinner tables and water coolers.
For the painting to be approved, Demske said, the official committee process doesn’t matter nearly as much as the community’s voice.
“The real thing that it will take: Forget about processes and committees and whoever has to approve it. All it really takes in our community is the community will, for the community to demand it and to keep showing up for every step of the process,” Demske said. “Then this will manifest itself in our community.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.