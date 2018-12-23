RACINE — A Racine woman got into the holiday spirit after completing and delivering a commissioned portrait of a well-known Santa's helper.
Deb Marett, 51, a resident of Racine for about 25 years, has been painting for nearly her entire life. Marett said she enjoys painting flowers, animals and landscapes.
She said she eventually wanted to focus more of her attention on painting, but always thought of it as something she would do in the future.
"I always thought, 'I'll do that when I'm retired and when I have the time,' " Marrett said.
That all changed six years ago, when Marett was diagnosed with lymphoma. After fighting back against the illness and winning the battle for her life, she decided it was time to focus on her painting.
"It kind of makes you re-examine what you are doing with your life," Marett said. "It made me take a second a look at painting and think, if I've been given a certain talent, I should take advantage of it."
Although she was primarily a watercolor painter, Marett decided to pick up oil painting and try her hand at portrait work. She started studying with Sergei Chernikov, a portrait artist in Burlington.
"I wanted to leave a legacy," Marett said. "Portraits are so classic and last a long time."
A festive portrait
In April, Marett was contacted by Sue Nelson. Nelson's husband, Bruce, is a Milwaukee performer who specializes in depicting Santa Claus and Blinky the Clown. He particularly likes working with physically challenged children.
Sue said she decided to have her husband's portrait painted for use as a family heirloom.
While some continue to paint with the live subject posing in front of them, technology has changed the process.
Marett said she met with Bruce in August to do the photo shoot she would use to paint the portrait.
"It was 94 degrees," Marett said. "They wanted it to be outside, so I used a stand-in while I was setting up the lighting, and only brought 'Santa' out when I was ready to go. It certainly made his cheeks rosy, though."
During the shoot, between 200 and 300 photos were taken. Marett said she also sketched Bruce Nelson from life.
After that, Marett did a sketch on the canvas and what is called an underpainting. She created the final product by painting color over the underpainting.
"It gives more depth to do it that way," Marett said. "By then, I am really familiar with the subject.
"This is an ancient process. This is a really old way to do it," Marett said.
Bruce had not seen the portrait before its publication in The Journal Times, as it is a Christmas present, but when Sue Nelson came to view the final product in November, she was very happy.
"I was blown away by the portrait. It is an incredible piece," Nelson said.
Marett was also really proud of her work.
"I feel like it's the best portrait I've ever done," Marett said. "Who else can say that they've painted Santa? I'm not sure anything else will ever top it."
