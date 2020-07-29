Racine Art Museum will reopen next week with a new exhibition inspired by the coronavirus pandemic

RACINE — After a nearly five-month hiatus due to the coronavirus, the Racine Art Museum is planning to reopen on Aug. 5.
The Downtown campus, 441 Main St., will have limited hours, enforce a maximum number of 50 guests inside at a time and will require masks to be worn, as is required by city ordinance.
Hours will be noon-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, although those hours are subject to change and could be expanded, museum staff said.
For the time being, RAM's Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, 2519 Northwestern Ave., will remain closed.
According to a news release, "Public spaces are cleaned each morning prior to opening, and items such as door handles, elevator buttons, and countertops are sanitized multiple times throughout the day."
The museum store will also be open, with an occupancy limit of 10.
Exhibitions on display upon reopening include:
- "Open Storage" — This series of exhibitions was already on display when the museum closed in March. It features work from artists Walter S. Hamady, who used to be a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor, and Claire Van Vliet.
- "From the Heart: Artist as Commentator" — This exhibition will open along with the reopening of the museum on Aug. 5 and is expected to remain on display through Oct. 4. The pieces in the exhibition, all of which come from RAM's already existing collection, were created during times of strife, such as a Ben Cunningham series that was created during the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic and stitched narratives by Rosita Johanson inspired by wartime emotions.
RAM's online description for "From the Heart" describes the new exhibition thusly: "The global COVID-19 pandemic has impacted life in ways that are difficult to comprehend. Massive illness and loss of life, economic hardship, daily restrictions, anxieties, and uncertainties — all things that are concerns for so many simultaneously.
"In the midst of this — indeed in the midst of other major crises as well like World Wars and the Great Depression of the 1930s in the US — artists create. In contrast to ancient times, when artists’ attentions were often invested in commissions, many contemporary artists are able to create work about the things that matter to them in one way or another — intellectually, culturally, socially, and personally."
The beloved PEEPS Exhibition, which features artists' creations involving the use of sugary PEEPS marshmallow treats, will return from Aug. 13-29. It will be the 11th annual PEEPS Art Exhibition at the RAM.
Usually the PEEPS exhibition opens near the Easter holiday, but was pushed back this year since the museum was closed during that time. The pieces in that exhibition will also be displayed throughout the museum rather than in a single gallery "to promote social distancing," the RAM said in a release.
RAM 2019 Peeps Art Exhibition
Jon Leach's "Nightpeeps — An Homage to Edward Hopper"
Jeffrey Zimmer's "Peeps at the Museum"
Richard Marklin Jr's "Raul the Rooster"
"Peep House Fun" by Therese Kroll and bottom, "Peepbow" by Kara Olson
Peeps for Peace
"Peeps Anonymous" by Women of Worth
RAM 2019 Peeps Art Exhibition
RAM 2019 Peeps Art Exhibition
Nicole Zimmer's "Racine Peeps Baseball"
PEEPS take up residence in the lighthouse, courtesy of Kristin Leguizamon
Elizabeth Peterson's "Greeting from Mount Peepsmore"
Chrissilie Kliest's and Jacquie Rouse's "Six Peeps"
Kay Kunz's and Michelle Slusas' "MarShellow ComPeeptition"
Tyler Bunkelman's and Izaiah Roosen's "Kamp Peepamonga"
Jeff Ternes' "Farmer MAGA Gregor's Fence Found Ineffective" by
Jean Berens' "Peeps Protest Bullying"
Lynn Benson's and Marie Roth's "Peeps Parade with Pride"
RAM 2019 Peeps Art Exhibition
RAM 2019 Peeps Art Exhibition
Aden Weisser's "Sunny-Side Peep"
Raineen Allen's and Lydiana Remster's "The Problematic Peep-ucino Pour"
