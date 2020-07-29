Racine Art Museum will reopen next week with a new exhibition inspired by the coronavirus pandemic

RAM's online description for "From the Heart" describes the new exhibition thusly: "The global COVID-19 pandemic has impacted life in ways that are difficult to comprehend. Massive illness and loss of life, economic hardship, daily restrictions, anxieties, and uncertainties — all things that are concerns for so many simultaneously.

"In the midst of this — indeed in the midst of other major crises as well like World Wars and the Great Depression of the 1930s in the US — artists create. In contrast to ancient times, when artists’ attentions were often invested in commissions, many contemporary artists are able to create work about the things that matter to them in one way or another — intellectually, culturally, socially, and personally."

The beloved PEEPS Exhibition, which features artists' creations involving the use of sugary PEEPS marshmallow treats, will return from Aug. 13-29. It will be the 11th annual PEEPS Art Exhibition at the RAM.

Usually the PEEPS exhibition opens near the Easter holiday, but was pushed back this year since the museum was closed during that time. The pieces in that exhibition will also be displayed throughout the museum rather than in a single gallery "to promote social distancing," the RAM said in a release.

